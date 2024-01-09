Keane delivers ‘harsh’ criticism of Man Utd star with ‘bad habits’ – ‘I hope he frustrated his teammates’

According to Manchester United legend Roy Keane, Erik ten Hag’s players should be “frustrated” with Marcus Rashford after their FA Cup win over Wigan.

Ten Hag selected a strong team on Monday night as Man Utd faced League One outfit Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.

Rashford started and grabbed an assist in United’s 2-0 victory. He has been heavily criticised this season after looking a shadow of his best self.

Man Utd were in control for much of the FA Cup tie but their fans will be frustrated that they did not win more comfortably after registering 33 shots at the DW Stadium.

Rashford had eight of United’s shots but he failed to convert any of his efforts and he now has just three goals in his 25 appearances this season across all competitions.

Keane was critical of Rashford after the game as the England international has “one or two bad habits”.

“I just wanted a bit more [today]. I have high expectations of Rashford – I always want a bit more,” Keane said on ITV.

“He’s played a game here, getting shots away. I think he’s got one or two bad habits, where he’s stopping the ball and trying the flicks at the wrong time. I don’t think he runs in behind enough.

“I think we were getting frustrated watching him, I think United fans were frustrated watching him. United were playing against a League One side here, and I think Marcus must have walked off the pitch thinking, ‘For all these opportunities, I should be scoring, or certainly providing more assists’.

Keane added: “That might sound a bit harsh, but that’s because we expect a lot from him. It’s just these little details. He’s gone into the habit as well of stopping the ball dead, which makes it easier to defend.

“Listen, one or two shots can go wide, don’t get me wrong. Just overall – yeah, we’re quick to criticise body language, but there were parts of his game tonight that just frustrated me, and I hope they frustrated his team-mates as well, and they should be saying, ‘Listen, we expect more from you’.”

Keane was also left unimpressed with Rasmus Hojlund, who needs to “stop messing about” when he’s in front of goal.

“You’re too kind. I’d be fuming with him,” Keane said in response to Roberto Martinez.

“We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight. We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight, they’ve brought their habits from the Premier League into tonight in terms of missing chances, not being clinical. I want to see that side of United tonight.

“The striker is missing chances, we can say ‘unlucky’ all day, but they’re great opportunities. Put the ball in the back of the net, stop messing about.”