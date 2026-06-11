Roy Keane has ripped into Carlos Queiroz ahead of the World Cup, insisting there are “huge question marks” over the Ghana boss, who has “the personality of a dead fish”.

Queiroz was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s coaching team in two stints at United, in the 2002/2003 season and between 2004 and 2008, helping to deliver three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

After managing Portugal, Iran (twice), Colombia, Egypt, Qatar and Oman, Queiroz was appointed by Ghana in April to take charge of the Black Stars’ World Cup campaign.

The African nation will play England in their second Group L group game on Tuesday June 23 and Keane was asked for his thoughts on his former coach in the ITV studio on Wednesday night.

Keane said: “I just hope they don’t become too defensive. One of Carlos’s biggest strengths was his defensive side of the game.

“Brilliant coach, huge question marks over him as a manager. I felt like he had the personality of a dead fish when I worked with him.”

Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo will be one of the Ghana stars England will have to keep a handle on and Queiroz is excited by the prospect of leading a country so passionate about football.

“When you talk about football in Ghana, it is in the blood, it is everything,” Queiroz said. “And the talent is here so it is an explosive combination to succeed, which was the first and most important attraction to Ghana.

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Shirking Partey ‘judgement’

Queiroz has come under scrutiny for selecting former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in his World Cup squad after he was charged on seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

The midfielder, who now plays for Villarreal in La Liga, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and will stand trial next year.

The Ghana manager was asked about his inclusion and insists it’s not down to him “to make a judgement”.

Queiroz added: “If the player is here with me, my answer is clear.

“I don’t have any comments about my own decisions. He is here so what are we talking about? This is not for me or you to make a judgement about.

“Let the events run their normal course; let the river flow and one day when the river meets the ocean we are going to find the truth.”

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