Roy Keane does not think Arsenal or Liverpool have enough to win the Premier League title ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

The Gunners beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 3-1 (read 16 Conclusions here) on Sunday in what was one of their best performances under Mikel Arteta.

It felt like a must-win game for Arsenal if they wanted to stay in the title race with the Reds and City, and they got the job done very impressively.

Despite Arsenal’s performance at the Emirates and Liverpool’s overall form this term, former Manchester United captain Keane can not them being able to keep up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

“Having watched the game today and I know Liverpool had an off day, Arsenal were nice on the eye, but I still can’t see these two teams finishing above Man City, I just can’t,” Keane told Sky Sports.

READ MORE: Sky Sports drowning in Peter Drury’s scripted whimsy and maelstrom of awfulness

“I’ve been proven wrong before but you look where City are with [Kevin] De Bruyne coming back and [Erling] Haaland available, I don’t see those two teams going right until the end. In terms of them keeping up with Man City, I don’t see it.”

Manchester City are back in action at Brentford on Monday evening as they look to close the five-point gap on Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand on the Reds so can go top if they win both of those, while three points against the Bees will see them leapfrog Arsenal on goal difference.

After winning the Treble in 2022/23, many – Keane included – fancy City to win the Premier League again, with another Champions League and FA Cup win well within the realms of possibility.

Speaking over the weekend, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said City “are on track” to win a second successive Treble.

“They are flying at the moment, I think it is 10 wins and a draw in the last 11 games,” Frank said.

“They are on track for doing the undoable – winning the treble again. I don’t think any team in the world in history has won the treble twice as a club.

“It is still possible for them, of course they will not talk about it – Pep will say ‘no, no, no. One game at a time’. All that boring stuff like I do!

“They have got the best players and best team in the world. End of discussion. With perhaps the best manager in the world.

“Do players or managers have that hunger or determination anymore? Do they lose it? It doesn’t feel like they lose it – they can do something never done in history and I think that is what drives them every single day.”

READ NEXT: Keane slams Liverpool for playing like a ‘pub team’ as Carragher criticises two players