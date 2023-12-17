Keane hits back at ‘arrogant’ Van Dijk with cheeky Liverpool jibe – ‘One title in thirty-odd years’

Roy Keane has reminded Virgil van Dijk that he is playing for a club with one league title “in thirty-odd years” after the Liverpool captain criticised Manchester United’s game plan in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool failed to make their 69 per cent possession and 34 shots pay as they were held to a goalless draw at home to the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag’s side defended well and sat back, absorbing pressure against a team that failed to show a cutting edge in the final third.

Speaking after the draw, Reds defender Van Dijk criticised how Ten Hag’s side set up at Anfield.

“There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen,” the Dutchman said.

“We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point.”

Former United skipper Keane was not impressed with Van Dijk’s comments and took the chance to have a big dig at Liverpool.

“There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing #mufc like that. He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in thirty-odd years.

“Man United are in a difficult place like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for a number of years.”

He added: “Liverpool had opportunities and they didn’t take them. That’s their own fault. Nothing to do with Manchester United or the way Manchester United set up, or Man United’s injuries.

“I’ve played Liverpool many a time and let me tell you, they were pretty pleased with a draw and you say, ‘Fair play, no problem’.”

Keane’s fellow pundit Daniel Sturridge said he does not think Van Dijk was being disrespectful to United.

“I don’t think Virgil van Dijk is disrespecting Manchester United,” the former England striker said. “He’s saying ‘We’re at home, we expected to come here today and try to get a result.’

“I just think he’s disappointed that Liverpool didn’t go out there today and do what they thought they would be able to do. It didn’t work out for them. They tried their best and couldn’t break United down.”

