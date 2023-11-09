Keane is a hypocrite as Man Utd legend ‘was the same’ as Ten Hag favourite with ‘bad body language’

Bacary Sagna thinks Roy Keane is wrong to call out Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes over his captaincy credentials.

The Man Utd legend has often criticised Fernandes over the past couple of years.

Erik ten Hag decided ahead of this season that Fernandes will be Man Utd’s captain moving forward after Harry Maguire slipped down the pecking order in 2022/23.

After Man Utd were beaten 3-0 by Man City, Keane claimed Fernandes is “the complete opposite of what a captain should be” as the Portugal international is “not captain material”.

Former Arsenal and Man City defender Sagna has leapt to the defence of Fernandes. He thinks the United star is a “winner” and he has made it clear to Ten Hag that he has “leadership qualities”.

“The one person who decides who the captain should be is the manager, and Erik ten Hag sees Bruno Fernandes on a regular basis, and he knows him better than anyone. He’s the best person to assess the ability of someone to be captain,” Sagna told Paddy Power.

“He chose Bruno Fernandes as captain because he saw leadership qualities and he’s a winner. He might have the wrong body language and gets upset sometimes but that’s because he’s looking for perfection. Can we criticise a player for not being happy if another player isn’t performing?

“Fernandes is trying to push everyone on, and no one likes bad body language, but I try to look at it from another point of view. It’s important to have a captain who is vocal and talks a lot when things aren’t going well – that’s why they are captains.”

Sagna has also claimed Keane is a bit of a hypocrite for calling out Fernandes as the pundit “argued with his own players” and was “not always great” to his teammates.

“When it’s not going well, the captain has to speak up and Roy Keane was the same [at Manchester United]. He would always argue before games so I’m not sure he’s the best person to talk because I’ve seen him arguing with his own players and with people like Patrick Vieira,” Sagna added.

“Roy Keane was a top captain and leader, but he was also not always great towards his players. I would back up Bruno Fernandes because you need someone with a bit of a temper!”

