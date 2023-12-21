‘Are you for real?’ – Keane jokes Neville’s been ‘spiked’ after Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Roy Keane joked that Gary Neville must have had “his Christmas dinner spiked” after his prediction for Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

The Gunners travel to Anfield with a one point lead over Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Premier League summit, as the title challengers vie for the coveted top spot on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the game, Gary Neville and his fellow pundits gave their predictions on the Stick to Football podcast.

“I don’t think Liverpool will lose at Anfield,” predicted Reds legend Carragher. “I think it will be 1-1.”

Neville disagreed with Carragher, tipping Arsenal to get the better of Liverpool, with his comments given short shrift by former United teammate Keane.

“I don’t think Liverpool will win. I think Arsenal will win. But Liverpool are just mad,” said Neville.

“Liverpool won’t score for two games in a row at home, are you for real?” said a baffled Keane response. “Someone has spiked his Christmas dinner!”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is convinced his former side will triumph with the 2-2 draw at Anfield back in April in mind.

“I think Arsenal will win – they must. What happened last season [against Liverpool], where the wheels started to shake a bit, that’s got to count for something for this team going to Anfield. I’m predicting 2-1 to Arsenal.”

Neville was criticial of the Anfield atmosphere during the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last weekend, and Jurgen Klopp urged the fans to give their tickets away if they are not prepared to get behind the side on Saturday.

Klopp said after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over West Ham: “We need Anfield on Saturday. Arsenal didn’t play this week. They’ve prepared for this game and anyone who knows anything about them knows they will be prepared.

“So we need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me having an argument with the opposition coach.

“If it is too much football in December, if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.

“It was just not the excitement I felt. There were so many good performances but we were only 1-0 up.”

