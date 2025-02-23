Roy Keane believes Liverpool will “be a laughing stock” if they don’t win the Premier League title after going 11 points clear of Arsenal on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men made light work of a trip to Manchester City on Sunday, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It was Salah’s 30th goal of the season and he also assisted Szoboszlai’s finish, making it 51 goal involvements in 2024/25.

Liverpool will feel they have one hand on the trophy after a weekend in which they beat Man City and title rivals Arsenal lost at home to West Ham.

It was a comfortable afternoon for the Reds and club legend Jamie Carragher has said the title race is “done” after going 11 points clear on top.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane also believes it will be too much for Arsenal to catch Liverpool but said Slot’s side will be a “laughing stock” if they fail to win the Premier League from this position.

“It’s more exciting for the neutral when it’s a bit tight but when you’re in the dressing room and you’re that much clear it’s fantastic,” Keane said.

“You go 11 (clear) and a little bit later you want to be further ahead.”

Asked by Sky host Dave Jones if Liverpool might create their own “paranoia” that 11 points is not a big enough advantage.

“You have to have that, bit of tension in the dressing room saying if you slip up now, you’ll be a laughing stock,” he said.

“You look at the players getting interviewed afterwards and they are probably lowkey about it but in the dressing room you know what a big result this is. The manager knows, the opposition will know, but you still have to kick on.”

Speaking from the point of view of a captain, Keane added: “Yeah, you are reminding people about being complacent and being on your toes.

“You’d have good squad members and obviously the manager would do it, the senior players would do it to make sure you don’t slack off in training.

“You look at some of the fixtures and you’re playing Southampton at home, but you treat Southampton like you’re playing Real Madrid; you treat teams with respect.

“If they keep carrying on doing what they’re doing, Liverpool don’t have to do anything extraordinary, just do what you’re doing, be efficient.

“Two goals a game is a big one, it’s a simple message saying if you get them, which you have been doing all season anyway, you are guaranteed to win the league.”

