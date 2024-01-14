Keane makes Man Utd ‘pressure’ claim in attack on players as Ratcliffe is warned of ‘long road’ ahead

Roy Keane feels the “pressure’s gotten to” some Manchester United players, but he his hopeful there is “enough character and leadership to get the club back to where it used to be.”

While it’s not been particularly evident for the last few years, United are historically one of the biggest clubs in the world. Their pull has not waned massively of late, with serial Champions League winners Casemiro and Raphael Varane joining from Real Madrid.

However, on the pitch, things have not been great despite still having big players at the club. United are currently ninth in the Premier League; they finished sixth two seasons ago.

United legend Keane feels the pressure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world is getting to some of the players.

“It looks like, over the last few months, the pressure of playing for Manchester United has gotten to them a little bit,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

It’s hard to see how that’s not true for players like Antony – the Brazilian was directly involved in 46 goals in 82 games at Ajax, but a season after joining United for £86million, he’s failed to score or assist all campaign.

Keane is hopeful that the club, which was a juggernaut while he was playing, can get back to that level with the resources Erik ten Hag currently has to call upon.

“Obviously we don’t know the characters, the dynamics inside the dressing room but you look around and see names on the walls that have won big trophies, won World Cups,” Keane added.

“You hope that the dynamics, when they come to play for United, that they actually enjoy it. We’ve been critical of United over the last few years, the recruitment, the stadium facilities, but it’s a great place to come and play football.

“I just hope there’s enough character and leadership in this dressing room to get the club back to where it used to be, it’s a long road to go.”

That long road is one Sir Jim Ratcliffe knew he’d have to take before pledging to buy 25 per cent of the club, but it’ll be on him to ensure United get back to where they expect to be, and it won’t be the easiest job from their current position.

READ MORE: Man Utd tipped to ‘hijack’ striker transfer in ‘stunning move’ on 19-goal Newcastle target