Keane slams Man City star ‘getting away with murder’ in astonishing Liverpool prophecy

Roy Keane claimed Ederson had been “getting away with murder” as the Sky Sports pundit displayed his soothsaying qualities ahead of Manchester City’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds swatted City aside 2-0 at Anfield to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points and the champions’ winless run to seven games, with this their sixth defeat in that time.

Ederson was dropped by Pep Guardiola in favour of Stefan Ortega, in a move which did not come as a surprise to Keane, who didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Brazilian stopper ahead of kick-off.

City had conceded 17 goals across their last six games before the defeat at Liverpool and Keane claims Ederson, for so long considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, had “not made a save”.

“All their stats are pretty good but defensively they’ve lost that intensity,” former Manchester United captain Keane said on Sky Sports.

“We’ve not mentioned him yet but the goalkeeper – he’s been getting away with murder. He’s not made a save.”

Asked whether Guardiola may consider dropping six-time Premier League winner Ederson, Keane said: “Possibly so, why not?

“If you look at him and his form, he’s not made a save. He needs to start producing. The last few months he’s been as big a problem as any player for City. He’s been a big problem.”

On Manchester City’s dip in form, Keane added: “You’ve got one of the greatest managers ever and he’s trying to find a way to get his team back in form.

“He will be hurting so much. This is a manager who has won everything in the game. He’s an absolutely amazing manager but he’s struggling to find a formula right now.

“He will be hurting badly. Usually when you see Pep he looks fresh and well. Recently he looks a bit fatigued, he’s feeling it.

“The biggest compliment I can give City and Pep is I thought this crisis would happen a year or two ago. I tell you, it’s difficult to keep setting the standards that they’ve set.”

MORE ON MAN CITY CRISIS FROM F365…

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool win ‘nervy as hell’ as Man City star no longer ‘camouflaged’

👉 Man City star aims nasty dig at Liverpool after Guardiola ‘sacked in the morning’ calls

👉 Keane, Carragher and Richards agree on Man City ‘liability’ after Liverpool defeat

Guardiola claimed after the game that he believes the game, despite defeat, could be a turning point for his side.

He said: “We congratulate Liverpool for a well-deserved victory. The first 15-20 minutes we experienced like many other times coming here in our prime. We suffered, they deserved the goal.

“After, we take the game. I know some people don’t like the line-ups but we cannot compete against Liverpool and many, many other clubs that are transitional teams.

“I love wingers but we wanted more control because we know when they lose it they immediately contact with Salah or Luiz or Gakpo or later Nunez. They are so fast, quicker, stronger than us in that position in a game.

“I have the feeling that from here we start to build something. Call me delusional but I have the feeling that from here we will start to build back to winning games and confidence.”