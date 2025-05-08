Roy Keane has come up with a new reason why Manchester United are an “absolute disgrace” and took an unnecessary swipe at Harry Maguire, who “CROSSED THE BALL!”

Manchester United are enduring a dismal domestic season and sit 15th in the Premier League having won just ten of their 35 games this term, with legendary captain Keane one of their harshest critics.

The European League could be their saving grace though as victory over Athletic Club in the semi-final followed by a win over either Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt would mean a trophy for Ruben Amorim in his his first season in charge and crucial entry into the Champions League next term.

Playing in Europe’s showcase competition will make United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and grant the club with more money to make those changes.

But Keane isn’t impressed with United simply being happy about being in the competition next term, having played for the club when they were competing to win it.

Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast: “Everyone’s saying if United are in it, how big United are, that United are going to be in the Champions League. You’re talking like they’re a small club, they’ve got no chance of winning it.

“The way it’s panned out now, it’ll be huge for the club, and the format might be that they’ll win one or two games because of the seeding, but in terms of winning it, United are going ‘we have to be in it’, they’re not talking about winning it! ‘

“‘We just have to be in it for financial reasons, what a place to be.”

United have a very good chance of reaching the Europa League final after claiming a 3-0 away win in the first leg, but Keane claims they’re an “absolute disgrace” for giving up on the Premier League to focus on Europe.

“(I’m just fed up at) how bad they are,” Keane added. “They’re getting on my nerves, they keep talking about a big game next week, they’re not even trying.

“A couple of weeks ago at Newcastle they said ‘we couldn’t focus because we’ve got Lyon coming up’ so they keep writing these matches off.

“I understand it’s a big game, so you just dismiss these league matches? They’re a disgrace, an absolute disgrace.”

The panel went on to discuss Inter Milan defender’s Denzel Dumfries’ outstanding displays against Barcelona in their two-legged semi-final tie, with Gary Neville insisting he would like to see United sign the Dutchman.

Jill Scott then couldn’t resist riling Keane further by joking that Amorim should play Maguire at right wing-back after the defender assisted Casemiro’s opener in Spain last week.

“Oh relax Jill, will you,” Keane fired back. “I know you’re joking. Harry Maguire last week. Harry Maguire crossed the ball and everyone’s going ‘what amazing feet’.

“HE CROSSED THE BALL! Skill? He did a little shimmy, crossed it! It’s not bad for £80m is it, someone who can cross the ball! Oh my god! You’re all living in cuckoo land.”