Roy Keane has taken aim at one Manchester United star as the Europa League final uncovered “huge cracks” and one Ruben Amorim call proved the Red Devils are “in real trouble”.

Brennan Johnson scored the winner at the San Mames to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy and secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Johnson’s darting run into the six-yard box caught Luke Shaw on his heels at the end of the first half as he attempted to divert Pape Matar Sarr’s cross in, with the ball rebounding off Shaw and past Andre Onana.

Rio Ferdinand claimed Patrick Dorgu was to blame for the goal but Keane claimed Maguire “has got to focus on clearing the ball”.

“It’s a huge moment. There was a real lack of quality and they’ve [United] almost brought their league form to the table,” Keane said on CBS Sports at half-time.

“But there’s been tension, obviously, and Spurs managed to get their noses in front.

“We mentioned before the game about getting bodies in there, United having bodies back, but not obviously not doing defensive job.

“I think Maguire has got to focus on clearing the ball. Johnson does a brilliant run, obviously nice and aggressive. United have enough bodies back but they are not doing enough. Again, there are question marks over the goalkeeper.”

Rewatching replays of the goal after Spurs held on for victory in Spain, Keane again pointed the finger at Maguire.

“Spurs aren’t doing anything extraordinary, it’s all pretty simple play,” Keane added. “That’s where you have to be really critical of United’s defensive shape and decision-making.

“We discussed before the game, when it does go wide and the ball’s put in… players not doing their jobs, not concentrating, [Luke] Shaw maybe not match fit, Maguire focused on his man.

“Remember there’s only one ball. Just focus on the ball sometimes.”

On Maguire, Keane continued: “We ask our defenders, people talk about midfielders doing their job… you’ve got to multitask.

“You’ve got to be able to do this [grapple] and still clear the ball. It’s as if like, “I’ve got my man here!”, but no, you’ve got to multitask and do more than one job.

“It’s far too easy. It’s been like that all season for United, far too easy.”

Keane claims the “huge cracks” at Manchester United have now been uncovered and believes Ruben Amorim’s call to oust Maguire up front for the final few minutes, which Alan Shearer insisted was “embarrassing”, proves the Red Devils are “in trouble”.

“Just when you think things can’t get any worse for Man United. It’s been the story all year,” Keane said.

“They’ve been getting out of jail with European football and it’s been covering the huge cracks at Man United. All season they have been so easy to beat. They got lucky a few times in Europe and then tonight again, ultimately it’s not good enough. They didn’t show enough quality. Not enough options off the bench.

“If you’re depending on Harry Maguire [as an emergency striker] to get you out of jail you’re in trouble.”