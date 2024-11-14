Roy Keane says Alejandro Garnacho should “get a job somewhere else” if he “can’t celebrate a goal” for Manchester United.

Garnacho scored a fine goal for United in their 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday, cutting inside on his right before curling the ball into the far corner.

But the Argentinian didn’t celebrate having been criticised by some sections of the United fanbase this season, as captain Bruno Fernandes revealed after the game.

“Garnacho scored a banger but didn’t celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans,” Fernandes told the BBC. “I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do.

“I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player and we have difference makers. They are the ones who win us games.

“We want them to score every game but that isn’t going to happen.”

But Keane believes “there should be nothing else on your mind” when you’re playing for United and score a goal.

“If you can’t celebrate a goal, there is something drastically wrong with this game,” said Keane, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“Whatever has gone on off the pitch for any player – it could be family stuff – you work all week, you’re playing the game to score a goal.

“When you score a goal, there should be nothing else on your mind. You’ve got fans who have travelled, paid fortunes to get there, and he’s on about people having a go at him.

“People make sacrifices to travel to watch Manchester United, he scores a brilliant goal, they are having a tough time – and if a younger player can’t enjoy scoring a goal for Man United, then get a job somewhere else.”

Ian Wright defended Garnacho, claiming the winger is “going through a journey”, but Keane believes he should be able to separate on and off field pressures.

“He’s [Alejandro Garnacho] probably under pressure from outside sources,” Keane added.

“Every player is under pressure from family, for tickets, your performances, your fitness, your contract – there’s all sorts of pressures on players but for that moment, or for that weekend when you’ve scored a goal, you should be going, ‘Whatever happens for the rest of my life, if it finishes tonight, I’m going to enjoy this moment.'”

Garnacho has scored seven goals this season, three more than any other Untied player, and is currently on international duty with Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers, ahead of a return to Old Trafford to play under new manager Ruben Amorim.