Roy Keane says Manchester United “were almost embarrassed” to beat Coventry after they threw away a three-goal lead in the FA Cup semi-final, and slammed one Red Devils star in particular for “messing about” at Wembley.

United were 3-0 up and cruising inside an hour after goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, but entirely lost the plot in the last 20 minutes of normal time.

Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare gave Coventry hope before Haji Wright converted from the spot to draw the scores level, and Keane was aghast at full time, reserving special criticism or Andre Onana.

‘United… shocking.’

“I can’t believe what I’m watching,” Keane said on ITV at the end of the 90 minutes. “You’re 3-0 up, you’re coasting and you start slowing the game down. You look for leadership, you see the goalkeeper messing around.

“Obviously once that first goal for Coventry goes in, they get confidence and momentum and it’s all with Coventry now. But United, if they don’t get over the line in this game… I don’t know.

“Huge credit to Coventry, United… shocking. Coventry, I take my hat off to them.”

Both sides hit the crossbar in extra time and Coventry thought they had won it right at the end, only for Victor Torp’s effort in added time to be ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

Casemiro saw his penalty saved in the shootout, but United went on to win after two Coventry misses and set up a second successive FA Cup final against Manchester City.

‘Embarrassed to win…’

“They [Manchester United] know they were lucky today, they had the game won at 3-0,” Keane added. “They were almost embarrassed to win at the end. They’re in the cup final, they got the job done. But every time I see this Man United team, I don’t like what I see.

“They’re hard to like, they just play in moments. We talk about leadership, characters – I don’t see any of that in this Man United group.

And he added: “We say the same thing every week with United. You just don’t know what you’re going to get with them. I’m getting fed up with these players.”