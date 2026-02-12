Roy Keane claiming a Manchester United star is “like Ryanair” acts as confirmation that the surly pundit refuses to allow himself to enjoy nice things. You don’t always have to play the antagonist, Roy.

Famed for his “that’s his job” schtick, Keane took that mantra to a new level on Thursday when asked for his opinion on Benjamin Sesko’s brilliant near-post finish in stoppage time to earn a point at West Ham on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Carrick commits sackable offence with absolutely fine Manchester United draw

The striker came off the bench and turned Bryan Mbeumo’s cross into the top corner to maintain Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run as caretaker boss of United.

It was a goal we thought impossible not to praise and enjoy, but Keane wasn’t impressed.

He said on Stick To Football: “It was a nice finish. Sorry, but isn’t that what he is supposed to do? He’s coming off the bench and they’re chasing the game.

“Man United and their expectations, it’s like Ryanair. If a flight is on time, everyone is cheering, laughing and joking. But usually you’re going to be two hours late, and everyone thinks that’s the norm!

“I flew with Ryanair on Sunday and it was two hours late. Nobody was even arguing because this is what we expect. You have low expectations…

“With Ryanair, you know when you land and they play the music because it was on time? That’s Sesko and United, that’s what you’re supposed to do…

“You’ve got low expectations, he’s a striker! I’ve seen the goal, it was a lovely finish with the timing. Everyone is getting carried away because it’s an equaliser, [Ian] Wright used to do that every week…

“You’re (Neville) a cheerleader for them, you and Jim Ratcliffe! A draw at West Ham and it’s amazing? That’s my point, there’s no pressure on this United team.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Neville claims Arsenal should have signed £65m Man Utd star as Wright ‘gutted’ at failed transfer

* Man Utd ‘will not budge’ on Rashford permanent transfer for one reason after Barcelona swap offer

* Tuchel snubs Man Utd to ‘sign new England contract’ as INEOS ‘clear’ verdict on Carrick revealed

Carrick hailed Sesko’s finish as “unbelievable” after the game a suggests there’s more of the same to come from the big striker.

He said: “It’s an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it – it’s some goal. He’s capable of that, Ben. He’s done it all the time. It’s not that he’s just suddenly burst on the scene. He’s been doing it, he’s proven that he can score goals as well. He’s been doing it in training for us as well.

“It’s not surprising, to be honest. I think it’s what he does, it’s what he’s good at.”

Sesko has scored six Premier League goals this season, and now has four goals in his last five outings for the club.

Carrick added: “The last one would have done him the world of good. Tonight, a little bit different with the emotion of the game, but certainly important and a big moment for him and us.”