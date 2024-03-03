Keane tells Man Utd to ‘take their medicine’ as Man City ‘toy’ with them at the Etihad

Roy Keane has told Manchester United they have to “take their medicine” having been “toyed” with by Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford’s stunning goal gave United an early lead but a second-half brace from Phil Foden and a third from Erling Haaland have Pep Guardiola’s side a deserved 3-1 win over their local rivals.

United defended admirably in the main, but Keane said it felt like City were “toying” with the Red Devils, whom he compared to a wounded fighter “in a boxing ring”.

“I don’t want to be too hard on United because City were brilliant. They showed why they’re champions,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“What City do is they find out all your shortcomings. There’s no hiding place. It’s like a boxing ring. They wore them down.

“The stats show you how dominant Man City were. [Erling] Haaland and [Kevin] De Bruyne weren’t at their best but then Foden steps up.

“I think it’s more credit to Man City than being too critical of Man United.”

He added: “Manchester United will have to take their medicine today. It still leaves that question mark over where this United team are going.

“In the last 25 minutes they couldn’t get anywhere near City, who toyed with them.

“It was men vs boys in the end and they were just hanging in there. Towards the end, you’re thinking it could be four or five.

“There’s still question marks of this team and unfortunately of the manager.”

Keane wasn’t impressed by the United defenders’ attempts to stop Foden.

“I’d be critical of the United defenders,” he said. “But, two or three players are just having a breather at the wrong time. We’ve seen it many times this season, cutting in but the players are just having that breather for a split second, and you can’t do that against Foden.

“We’ve seen it before, when he’s a left footer cutting in like this and you know he’s dangerous and you have bodies in there. This is still early in the second half and it’s not towards the end, that is where you have to switch on.

“There are two or three of them, you have to get out to the ball! It’s Foden! He’s an amazing player, he wants to come on this side, get out to him!”