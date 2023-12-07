Keane names nine Man Utd stars Ratcliffe should ditch; picks Red Devils star as biggest PL flop

Roy Keane has named nine Man Utd players Sir Jim Ratcliffe should get rid of.

Roy Keane has named the nine Manchester United players he believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe should get rid of when he takes over and picked a summer signing as the Premier League’s ‘biggest disappointment’ this season.

Ratcliffe is set to take over football operations at Old Trafford when his 25 per cent stake in the club is finally confirmed, and while new additions are required, a clearout will be necessary before new recruits are signed.

While playing a game of ‘Keep, Last Straw or Ditch’ on The Overlap alongside Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright, Keane selected Victor Lindelof, Antony, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial as the players he would ditch if he was in charge of the transfer business.

Andre Onana, who joined United for £47m in the summer from Inter Milan, was a player all four of the pundits claimed was on his last straw, with the quartet agreeing he should be given until the end of the season to prove his worth to the club.

The Cameroon international is among the Premier League’s top performers but has made a number of high profile mistakes in the Champions League, with a number of people questioning his signing and place in the team.

And Keane claimed Onana has been the “biggest disappointment” in the Premier League this season.

The United legend told the Stick to Football podcast: “The biggest disappointment has to be Andre Onana.

‘I think Manchester United were right to get rid of David de Gea, but for the club to have brought someone else in and for him to be struggling…’

Jamie Carragher has also been unimpressed by Onana since he came into the side at Old Trafford, as he has been with David Raya at th Emirates, who has usurped Aaron Ramsdale as Mikel Arteta’s No.1.

“The biggest disappointments in the Premier League so far this season would be the two goalkeepers at Manchester United and Arsenal (Onana and Raya),” Carragher added.

“They’ve been quite poor after coming in as ‘improvements’ from the previous keepers, and it’s almost stayed the same or even gone backwards with them coming in.”

