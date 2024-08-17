Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have made a £5,000 charity bet involving Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Man Utd kicked off the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as they hosted Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night.

After co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly ‘asked’ a manager to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer, the Dutch head coach needs a good start to the new season and they earned a narrow win over Fulham.

The Red Devils wasted several chances and looked set to draw until summer signing Joshua Zirkzee scored a late winner in his side’s 1-0 win.

After United finished eighth last season, they will aim to challenge for the Champions League places this term. Liverpool meanwhile surpassed expectations as they ended up third in 2023/24.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Liverpool heading into Arne Slot’s first season in charge and their target will arguably be to remain i the top four and perhaps win a trophy.

Speaking ahead of Man Utd vs Fulham, Red Devils legend Neville revealed he and Liverpool icon Carragher have made a “£5,000 bet for charity” on how their respective teams would fare this season.

“Roy, before the game you won’t have seen it in the Sky Sports News cross that me and Cara [Carragher] had a £5,000 bet for charity that Liverpool would finish above United and United would finish above Liverpool,” Neville said.

“Whoever obviously loses, it then goes to charity.”

Keane jokingly replied: “Don’t get me involved in that bet.”

However, Neville still pressed Keane for his verdict. He asked: “Who do you think is going to win the bet though?”

Keane answered: “I think, United.” This sparked laughter from Carragher, but the Man Utd later clarified his statement, adding: “If they [United] stay fit, their star players…”

Carragher meanwhile cannot see Man Utd finishing third. He said: “Man Utd will not finish third, I can assure you of that.

“They will be in a fight with Tottenham, Villa and Chelsea. They will be in the fight to get into the Champions League.”

After Zirkzee scored a winning goal for Man Utd in his Premier League debut, Ten Hag explained why they opted to sign the Netherlands international.

“There were more, he has some attributes we didn’t have,” Ten Hag said.

“Straight (away) he showed it, but where he’s very good is his linking up, combinations.

“We have some good ball-playing offensive players, so they can take benefit from this.

“But what I wanted to say is he has to arrive in the box and to score goals, because the main attribute from a striker is score goals and he did.

“If it’s then the winner, then it’s very pleasing for everyone.”