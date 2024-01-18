Keane questions Ten Hag command over ‘fearful’ Man Utd stars as opponents ‘enjoy’ Old Trafford

Roy Keane believes opposition teams no longer fear going to Old Trafford to play Manchester United, and questioned whether the Red Devils players are taking on Erik ten Hag’s ideas at the club.

United are currently languishing in seventh in the Premier League and have been eliminated from Europe and the Carabao Cup, with their home record a particular concern – they’ve lost seven games at Old Trafford in all competitions.

That’s in stark contrast to Keane’s days at United, when sides would rarely get a sniff when they came to the Theatre of Dreams.

“They don’t really play as a team and I don’t know if they [the players] are taking on the manager’s ideas,” Keane told the Stick to Football podcast.

“When you look at Manchester United, we say it every week, you don’t know what you are going to get.

“I watched their game last week against Wigan Athletic [in the FA Cup] and you’re thinking, they’ll certainly dominate Wigan and score four, five goals and even then, they had to get a penalty to get over the line. They weren’t great in possession.

“The other night, against Spurs, you look at the second goal, just one or two passes and it was a goal.

“It’s as if they are not athletic enough – and I think there’s obviously an element of fear from the team. They go, ‘we are better sitting in.”

“And there is nothing wrong with sitting in if you are doing brilliant going forward, but they are not scoring the goals to back that up.”

Keane added: “They are stuck between a rock and a hard place because again, you are Manchester United, the onus is even when you’re at home, flex your muscles, and more importantly put fear into opponents’ mindsets.

“But teams are playing Manchester United now and there is no fear anymore. I think teams are going to Old Trafford now and enjoy it!”

