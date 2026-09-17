Roy Keane was not impressed with Phil Foden after the Manchester derby.

Roy Keane has reacted furiously to Phil Foden taunting Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford following his red card in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Foden was sent off after kicking Bruno Fernandes from the floor, but his Manchester City side went on to collect all three points thanks to Erling Haaland’s controversial winner.

Keane defended Foden following the game, claiming Fernandes was more “violent” than the England international, who he believes was unfortunate to be sent off by Michael Oliver.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “He (Fernandes) goes and tackles him, gives him a little boot on the floor, he does react obviously. The strange thing is… I’m guessing it’s classed as violent. To me, Bruno is the one who is violent.

“We see violence in a different way. I don’t think that’s a red card. Did the player give the referee a chance? Foden is daft, but so is Bruno. If Bruno got sent off we would be saying he is daft. Bruno has to do better there. Foden, I don’t think it’s a red card.”

But the Manchester United legend’s sympathy for Foden hasn’t lasted long after he saw a clip on social media of Foden riling the Red Devils fans in the Old Trafford car park by making a 1-0 scoreline with his fingers.

He said on The Overlap: “Can I make a point on Foden? Foden gets sent off at the weekend and gets left out of the England squad. He loves a YouTube video kicking it against a wall, he wants to learn to head the ball and might have scored a couple against Palace…

“Anyway, did you see him the other day walking onto the bus (after the game). He’s holding his fingers up showing 1-0 to the United fans.”

‘He’s being a fan’

Jill Scott looked to defend Foden, adding: “But he’s getting s*** isn’t he? You do react.”

Keane was having none it, insisting: “You’ve just been sent off, what are you doing? Get on the bus.”

Scott then concluded: “You do react and he is a big City fan. I think he’s being a fan as he’s walking through there.”

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 0-1 Man City: Red cards, kicked arses, offsides, Fernanderson, Haaland