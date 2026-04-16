Roy Keane insists Arsenal star Declan Rice is “too nice” and questioned who he’s “smashed” in the “big boy stuff” that is football at the highest level.

Mikel Arteta revealed Rice was “shattered” after recovering from illness to play the full 90 minutes on Wednesday as the Gunners set up a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid through a “boring” 0-0 draw with Sporting to see them through 1-0 on aggregate.

It was another unconvincing display from Arteta’s side ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Sunday, which has been dubbed the title decider after the Gunners’ defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

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And Gary Neville reckons we could see “the Roy Keane moment, the Steven Gerrard moment” from Rice, who’s been one of the standout players for Arsenal this term.

“Do you not think this is Declan’s moment?” he asked on The Overlap. “Rice is someone who when he went to Arsenal for £100m I was gutted.

“I think he’s a Manchester United player. Harry Kane, Declan Rice that Manchester United would have signed back in the day.

“You don’t let Declan Rice go to any other club. He is a player who will win you the league. On Sunday he is the player I’m looking at and this isn’t me putting pressure on him. This is me expecting this is the Roy Keane moment, the Steven Gerrard moment.”

But Keane bristled at the suggestion and hit out at the England international for being “best pals with everybody” rather than “smashing” opponents.

He said: “He’s too nice. All I ever hear is he’s a really nice guy and he’s a good guy and all of this.

“I know he’s a good player but I don’t think he gets a grip of people. He’s best mates with everyone.

“I mean falling out with people, challenging people in the dressing room. You’re on about Bournemouth, you’re criticising the manager and Arteta, listen after 50 minutes he made three substitutions.

“He didn’t sit on his hands until the last 10 minutes. He did make changes. Eventually it comes down to the players and I want Rice to challenge people.

“You see games where it’s not going right and I don’t see Declan Rice pulling up anybody.

“Did he get a grip of his teammates or did he smash anybody? Did he smash any Bournemouth players who are all having a lovely day.

“I’d love to know what he’s like in the dressing room, does he challenge people? Is he best pals with everybody. I’m always wary.

“It’s not what the game is about. It’s big boy stuff. You’ve got to challenge people and fall out with people.”