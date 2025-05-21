Roy Keane aimed a dig at Arsenal after Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Europa League final and had his say on whether Spurs should sack Ange Postecoglou.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game at the San Mames to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy and secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Johnson’s darting run into the six-yard box caught Shaw on his heels at the end of the first half as he attempted to divert Pape Matar Sarr’s cross in, with the ball rebounding off Shaw and past Andre Onana.

Postecoglou’s side have endured a miserable domestic campaign, with an incredible 21 defeats in 37 games meaning they’re currently 17th in the Premier League with just one game to play.

The fans won’t care about that right now and will be delighted to hear Manchester United legend Keane aiming a dig at Arsenal while claiming “they certainly were not Spursy” on Wednesday night.

“Spurs have won more than Arsenal this season,” Keane said on CBS Sports. “When you think of the clubs out there, Spurs get criticised as much as anyone.

“They certainly were not Spursy. They defended really well, their attacking play wasn’t great but it doesn’t really matter.

“For all the critics over the past few years, we’ve said they’ve got a lovely stadium but it’s all about winning trophies.

“Now they can get their hands on that trophy tonight and really enjoy it.

“When the players come back for pre-season they knew they’re in the Champions League and the knock-on effect for the club is fantastic.”

Ahead of the game, both Keane and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher claimed Postecoglou would be sacked by Tottenham no matter the result.

“I’ll be very surprised, no matter what the result is tonight… well, not surprised, I don’t think he’ll be Tottenham manager [next season],” Carragher said.. “Basically he’ll have two games left as the Tottenham manager, tonight and at the weekend.”

“I think so,” Keane said when asked if he agreed with his fellow pundit. “The pressure he’s been under – to lose 21 games, that’s hard to take.

“But if he can win a trophy, you’d think this is probably in a strange way a good time to leave, but of course if he loses I think the pressure will just be mounting on him.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM VICTORY OVER MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Ten Europa League final players who should be axed in Man Utd, Spurs rebuilds

👉 Spurs ending 17-year trophy drought is actually all about Arsenal’s ‘cycle of humiliation’

👉 Rio Ferdinand blames £25m Man Utd star for Europa League final defeat to Tottenham

Carragher added: “I think he had a really good first season considering they lost arguably the greatest player in the history of the club in Harry Kane. This season there’s no doubt they’ve had injuries, but the injuries come, I think, on the back of his style of play.

“It’s very intense, very on the front foot; he doesn’t change, and I think his press conferences are probably more entertaining than the team this season. Even yesterday, on the eve of a European final, he was still going at people and being on the front foot.

“I haven’t been a manager, and I know sometimes I’d probably be like that with reporters, but it’s every game. It’s almost like a constant fight and a battle, and every press conference feels like an event.”