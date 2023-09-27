Keane says Sancho should be ‘ashamed of his life’ after Ten Hag revelation at Man Utd

Manchester United legend Roy Keane held no punches when asked about Jadon Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford, insisting he would be “ashamed of my life” if he were the England international.

Sancho has been training with the academy players at United since he accused Ten Hag of lying over the reason for his omission from the squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month, and is now barred from all first-team facilities.

After the Dutch boss said Sancho had been left out for his lack of commitment in training, the former Borussia Dortmund star took to social media to refute his manager’s claim.

While Keane says dressing rooms “move on quickly” and believes that means there is a way back for Sancho, he says he would ‘be ashamed of my life’ to be called out for a lack of effort in training by a manager.

“I don’t think he is training right,’ Keane said of Sancho. “I have no issue with his personality.

“I am not bothered about that [a player being withdrawn], the one thing we don’t really forgive a player for… we have all worked with players who have come in, they can be grumpy or whatever, but when they are training, they are training properly.

“My annoyance with Sancho would be if he is not training properly. Whatever it is about his personality, we’re all different.

“I’d be embarrassed, I’d be ashamed of my life if the manager ever came up to me, or even spoke through the media because you get over that stuff.

“People say you can’t say stuff about the players through the media, yes you can, you can send messages out to people.”

Discussing Sancho’s next move, Keane said: “If you have got questions marks over this player, he is not training properly and he does turn around and show some sort of humility and says maybe I got it wrong, you can move on very quickly.

“We’ve been in dressing rooms where players have come in and said: ‘Sorry lads I have made a mistake’, it is forgotten about very quickly.

“Football dressing rooms are a strange dynamic, if a player shows they care and they are human, it’s fine. We move on quickly.”

