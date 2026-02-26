Roy Keane and Paul Scholes have disagreed in their prediction of Arsenal’s crunch clash with Chelsea in the title race on Sunday.

After draws with Brentford and Wolves, Arsenal got things back on track with a 4-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby and are five points clear of Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand.

Chelsea meanwhile got off to a great start under Liam Rosenior but their bid to qualify for the Champions League suffered a blow with consecutive draws with Leeds and Burnley.

The Blues also lost both games of their Carabao Cup semi-final against the Gunners, but Scholes still fancies Rosenior’s side to get the job down.

“I fancy Chelsea. I think it could be 0-0. I think it will be a draw or a Chelsea win,” Scholes said on The Overlap.

“Arsenal only won the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final because Chelsea needed to get a goal late on and it opened up.”

But Keane insists Chelsea will “do something daft” again after Wesley Fofana became the sixth player to be sent off this season – a Premier League high – when he was given his marching orders against Burnley.

“They will do something silly and get a man sent off again,” ex-United captain Keane said. “Chelsea will do something daft you watch.”

Ian Wright also confidently backed Arsenal to come out on top.

“I’m going to go 3-1,” Wright said. “We’re going to murder them.”

Ex-Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink backed his former team to deliver a blow to Arsenal in the title race as a “strange team” who can turn up in the big games.

“The next game for Arsenal against Chelsea is the one, I don’t see them winning against Chelsea,” Hasselbaink told Sky Sports.

“Chelsea are a strange kind of team, they will go out to a big team and get a result, get a draw or get a win. They can do that. That’s just how they are. We have seen it.

“I think that game for Arsenal will be so much harder than the Spurs game. Then maybe they [Arsenal and City] are both on the same points. Then we see who is up for it.”

But Hasselbaink is backing the Gunners to win the title despite predicting a slip-up this weekend.

“I do think they are the favourites and I do think they are going to win it, they have the strongest squad,” he added.

“But I always saw them winning at Spurs. even with the pressure. I never thought Spurs would even get a draw, especially after the Wolves game because when Arsenal have a point to prove, the majority of the time they deliver.”