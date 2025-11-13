Roy Keane failed to hide his derision as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer claimed one Manchester United player was “unplayable” under him at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer oversaw 149 games as United manager between March 2019 and November 2021 before being replaced by Erik ten Hag, and is now out of a job having been sacked by Besiktas after just 29 games in charge of the Turkish giants.

111 of Anthony Martial’s 317 United appearances came under Solskjaer at Old Trafford before he left for AEK Athens in the summer of 2024.

And the ex-Man Utd boss was asked about the striker – who now plays for Monterrey – on The Overlap, with his response promoting a predictable reaction from Keane, who was particularly critical of Martial’s performances for the Red Devils.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Solskjaer said: “So talented, so talented. On his day, he was unplayable.

“He had a good season. They played together, him and Marcus [Rashford], when we got second that year [in 2019/20].

“Everyone wanted the inside left position. Him, Marcus, Paul Pogba.”

As Solskjaer described Martial as “unplayable”, Keane leant back in his chair and gazing at the ceiling.

“On his day,” Keane said. “That’s not a good thing, what Ole just said. On his day. That means you don’t get too many of them.

“It’s just opinions Ole, no problem.”

In December 2023, Keane suggested Martial may as well “go down the leagues” as he didn’t have enough quality for the Premier League.

He said on Sky Sports: “We mention Martial. We forgive Martial because he scores a goal every 14 years.

“He’s touching balls off and gives the ball away cheaply. You may as well go down the leagues.”

A few months earlier, after United lost 2-0 to Tottenham, Keane suggested that two Red Devils players from the 1980s would have had a similar impact to Martial off the bench.

He said: “They’re bringing on players like Martial. They’re bringing on these players… you might as well as bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside

“Martial’s not going to get you out of trouble.”

