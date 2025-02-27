Roy Keane ripped into the “f***ing imposters” at Manchester United and argued with Ian Wright over one player who the Arsenal legend believes is saving the Red Devils from a “relegation battle”.

United earned a welcome three points against Ipswich on Wednesday to lift them to 14th in the Premier League table, but Keane took issue with their “f***ing bizarre” celebrations after coming from behind to draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The former skipper claimed it looked as though they had “won the Cup” before taking aim at Bruno Fernandes.

“I see fans at matches and they’re singing for Bruno. I see these boys, I think you’re f***ing imposters!” Keane said on the Stick To Football Podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Wright then incurred Keane’s wrath by disagreeing with his thoughts on Bruno: “Ah Wrighty, I’ve had enough of that rubbish! You watch United every week, we focus more on United. Sit and watch a game with him! People pretend to be closing people down.

“Talent is not enough! You keep going back to talent – Bruno’s a talented player, but it’s not enough!

“Who were you in the dressing room with, Tony Adams! Tony Adams was this, Tony Adams was that, because he was a fighter!

“You’ve got young players who have to look at somebody and go ‘I like what he does’. They all can’t put the ball in the top of the net from 25 yards, I get that, but you want someone who’s going ‘Lads, are you with me? Are you with me?'”

Fernandes’ 13 goal contributions is more than any other United player and Wright continued to extol his virtues.

“Maybe he’s not that kind of captain, Roy, I’m with you, but what he’s doing in respects of… saving you, playing that pass, the goal.

“If Bruno’s not there, United are in the relegation battle.”

Keane then questioned who is to blame at Old Trafford if not Fernandes.

He added: “Forget the board and all that for a second. The players who walk on the pitch, who do you start pointing fingers at? At some point players have to look at themselves look at the person in the mirror. So who would you start at with Man United?

“The goalkeeper? [Harry] Maguire? Would you have a go at Maguire? Or are you too pally with people?

“You sit there every few weeks and you say Tony Adams is amazing,” Keane added, before Wright interjected to say he was the captain he was used to, prompting further Keane rage.

He said: “Of course, that’s what the captain we expect! Tony Adams used to – was Tony Adams the most talented player in the Arsenal dressing room? So why do you look up to Tony Adams and go ‘listen I have a lot of time for him?'”

Wright replied: “Because he was an amazing leader, and he lead us, he lead us to the Championship and everything.”

Keane again asked Wright who he thought was to blame, miming closing players down to make his point.

“Who then? I’ve asked you a question, who would you start going ‘he’s got to do a bit more’? When they go out on that pitch, show some courage, want the ball. When you close somebody down, close them down properly!

“Let me tell you something, when you close somebody down, this is what I call a bluffer, I’m closing you down, but I’m not really closing you down and you pass it, ‘I’ve done my bit!’

“F*** off! Excuse my language.”