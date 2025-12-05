Manchester United legend Roy Keane hit out at his former club after their disappointing 1-1 home draw against West Ham United on Thursday night.

The Red Devils have reverted to type since their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League ended, as results and performances have declined.

Ruben Amorim‘s side suffered one of their worst defeats of their season last week as they lost 1-0 to 10-man Everton, while they were unconvincing in the 2-1 victory against a sub-par Crystal Palace side last weekend.

On Thursday evening, Man Utd missed a chance to enter the Champions League places as they strolled to a 1-1 draw against Premier League strugglers West Ham at Old Trafford.

Naturally, Keane was far from happy with what he saw from Man Utd against West Ham as they are “lack strength in depth”, while Mason Mount “was like a schoolboy”.

“When you look at the squad, considering the money that has been spent, they lack strength in depth. Particularly in the attacking areas,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“When you are trying to see a game off, I look at Mason Mount when he came on, some players take longer to get up to speed but he was like a schoolboy out there.

“You’re looking for players to come on with presence.

“If anything they brought the levels down at United. That seemed to be the case tonight.”

Keane has also pointed out two more issues for Man Utd, who “lack intensity” and “defend like a pub team”.

“After they get the goal, you are playing against a team in the bottom three, they take their foot off the gas,” Keane added.

“Take nothing away from West Ham and they just about deserved the equaliser.

“You are just putting yourself under pressure. Every time I watch this United team, they disappoint. They aren’t clinical, they weren’t nasty enough to get the job done.

“People will be scratching their heads. One minute they are making progress, win and you go fifth. There will be a lot of frustration.

“Show your quality. In their last three or four games, I think it has been desperate. Really poor. An opportunity to get the job done and they were almost frightened.

“Same old problems. The last three or four games, that sums them up. Not quite doing enough.

“Where is the frustration with this group of players? I’ve watched the games closely, the lack of quality and intensity. They got two goals against Palace but they defended like a pub team. There is expectation at this club, you have to deal with that.”