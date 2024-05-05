Keane slams ‘spoilt brat’ Haaland after Man City striker responds to ‘League Two’ jibe

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has labelled Manchester City striker Erling Haaland a “spoilt brat” after he was upset at being substituted against Wolves.

Keane compared the Norweigan international to a “League Two player” when referring to his general play at the end of March.

During an interview with a broadcaster from Norway following his four goals against Wolves on Saturday, Haaland swatted aside the former Manchester United midfielder’s criticism.

“I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right,” Haaland said.

Any bitterness is likely rooted in Keane’s long-running feud with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge. The Irishman was notoriously sent off after breaking his leg in a Manchester derby 23 years ago.

Haaland stunned Wolves with a first-half hat-trick, two of which were penalties, and took his tally for the campaign to 36 in all competitions with a brilliant fourth.

He obviously felt he could have scored more after his reaction to being substituted by Pep Guardiola.

His evident annoyance has not gone down well with Keane, because of course it hasn’t.

Roy Keane calls Erling Haaland a ‘spoilt brat’

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday, Keane said people will forget about it because he scored four and City won, unlike the incident involving Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp last weekend, which has been spoken about relentlessly for a week.

“We saw Haaland yesterday being brought off, not too happy,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “Behaving like a spoilt brat.

“But because they win the game and he scores goals, it’s almost forgotten about.

“I think because results haven’t been doing Liverpool’s way, that’s (Salah v Klopp) highlighted.”

Host David Jones then replied: “Spoilt brat? That’s alright if you score four goals, isn’t it?”

Keane’s reaction was short and not very sweet, saying: “No, not really. No, it’s not.”

His comment then resulted in a death stare towards Jones, with the awkward silence broken by Daniel Sturridge bursting out laughing.

