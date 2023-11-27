Keane slams Ten Hag for his ‘bloody rubbish’ praise of Man Utd star as they should ‘feel embarrassed’

Roy Keane has hit out at Erik ten Hag over his “bloody rubbish” praise of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes following their 3-0 win over Everton.

United’s impressive victory on Sunday afternoon extended their positive run of form as they have won five of their last six Premier League games.

The Red Devils – who have claimed six points from behind this term – left much to be desired in their wins over Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton Town. They were expected to struggle at a raucous Goodison Park but Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick set them up for victory.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial later added to their lead and Man Utd are now sixth in the Premier League. They have struggled for much of this season but they are somehow only six points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

Rashford’s form has declined this season but United will be hoping that his goal from the penalty spot on Sunday will give him confidence.

Captain Fernandes is usually their penalty taker but he gave Rashford the ball on this occasion. Ten Hag praised the Portugal international for this act but Keane thinks this was “absolute bloody rubbish”.

“It’s not been good enough,” Keane told Sky Sports. “The talent they’ve got, they’re upbeat after today’s game but if you’re playing for Man United that record has to improve. United are up to sixth or whatever, there’s been a nice improvement but they’re still some way off the top teams.

“They got themselves in a nice position, but the reason you’re playing for Man United is to compete against the top teams. [Ten Hag] is giving toffee out to Bruno for giving penalties away, absolute bloody rubbish coming out with that.

“Man United are sixth, if you went back a few years and they were sixth you’d be embarrassed, but obviously they seem happy with sixth. There’s a long way to go, but Man United are meant to be competing with the best teams, including Liverpool, City, Arsenal.

“Teams like Spurs, Villa, and of course Newcastle. They go to Newcastle next week, we’ll see what Man United turns up because they’re supposed to turn up for big games.”

Ten Hag also praised Garnacho, who has the “potential to do some amazing things”.

“They all have their own identity, but for Garnacho to go that way he has a lot to come, he has to work very hard,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“You have to do it on a consistent basis and so far he has not, but he definitely has high potential to do some amazing things.

“It’s not the first time we saw this, we have already often seen glimpses, but if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo you have to score 20-25 goals in the Premier League each season.

“That’s not easy to get, you have to work hard, you have to go in areas where it hurts. So there’s a lot to come. But potential, he has.”