Keane slams ‘very, very average’ Chelsea in ‘spoiled’ win over Tottenham

Roy Keane claims Chelsea were “very, very average” in their 4-1 win over Tottenham on Monday, in a game that “lacked quality”.

Spurs looked at though they would give Chelsea a good hiding when Dejan Kulusevski gave them the lead earlier on but the game turned when Cristiano Romero was shown a red card and conceded a penalty, converted by Cole Palmer.

Destiny Udogie was shown a second yellow soon after half-time to leave Spurs with nine men, and what followed was further madness in a truly bonkers game.

Ange Postecoglou instructed his side to maintain a high-line despite having two fewer players, granting Chelsea all the space in the world to play their forwards in behind.

The Blues laboured for a long while before Nicolas Jackson scored in the 75th minute, adding two further goals in stoppage time to claim a hat-trick.

Keane felt the scoreline flattered Chelsea, who he described as “very, very average” in a game he didn’t enjoy.

“I didn’t really enjoy it. I thought there was too much going on, a couple of sending offs,” said Keane on The Overlap’s Stick to Football show.

“I didn’t think the quality was that great in the game. Listen, I know Spurs were up against it, but I thought Chelsea were very, very average.

“But just the whole game, when there’s a couple of sending offs, it spoils the game for me. I know there’s plenty of talking points but sometimes you sit down and just want to watch a good game, a good quality game.

“So I just think too many stoppages, too much stuff going on, it just spoiled it for me that particular night. Generally speaking it’s great to have some talking points but to me there was just too much going on, too much madness.

“And ultimately the Spurs players were making some crazy decisions. The first 15 minutes they were fine but even afterwards I was disappointed with Chelsea.

“I know they scored late on and it looks a comfortable scoreline, but up until the last few minutes Spurs were still in with a chance. Generally speaking I just didn’t enjoy it, I thought there was a real lack of quality in the game.”