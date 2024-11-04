Keane slaughters ‘boring’ Man Utd as ‘hard to believe’ errors reason Ten Hag ‘lost his job’

Man Utd legend Roy Keane is not impressed by his former side

Roy Keane thinks Manchester United are “average at everything” and “way off in terms of getting back to that top four and competing”.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday in a game severely lacking quality.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been terrific this season but failed to show up at Old Trafford. Luckily for them, neither did Man Utd.

It was Ruud van Nistelrooy’s second match as interim manager following Erik ten Hag’s sacking and the club’s former striker is now preparing for a Europa League match against Greek side PAOK before facing Leicester City – who they beat 5-2 in the Carabao Cup last week – in the Premier League.

Man Utd took the lead against Chelsea via a Bruno Fernandes penalty but Moises Caicedo fine volley shared the points.

There was a real lack of quality throughout with only two or three standout performers. Caicedo was rightly named player of the match but Red Devils full-back Noussair Mazraoui was also fantastic.

Both sides lacked pretty much everything in the final third, with Man Utd flopping when getting into scoring positions and showing a real lack of pace and conviction in attack.

Rasmus Hojlund won his side’s penalty but is not doing enough in attack, while Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench and still looks miles off the pace.

Speaking after the match, interim boss Van Nistelrooy claimed he is managing a ‘good group’, to which Keane sarcastically said: “Don’t worry about the result. He said they’re great lads? That’s key.”

The ex-Man Utd captain then attacked his former side, claiming they are “almost boring” and look “flat” going forward.

“They are almost boring,” he said on Sky Sports. “They have a lack of conviction in their chances.

“They were so flat, the fans must be disappointed. They are way off in terms of getting back to that top four and competing.

“I think it is a bit of everything. As a team, you look at certain individuals and maybe we think they are better than they are. They’ve got established internationals. United are average at everything.

“The lack of goals is still hard to believe. You look at the opportunities they are creating and missing – that is why managers lose their jobs. That’s why the goals record is what it is.

“It’s properly hit and miss, and more likely it is a miss. Manchester United fans must be going away today scratching their heads. It was very quiet today at Old Trafford.”