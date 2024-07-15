Keane tells England to ‘be humble’ and ‘take your medicine’ after being ‘found out’ by Spain

Roy Keane says England were "found out" by Spain

Manchester United legend Roy Keane says England were “found out” by Spain in the final of Euro 2024 and that “the best team won”.

Gareth Southgate’s men fell short in the final of the European Championship, losing 2-1 after goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Chelsea’s player of the year Cole Palmer equalised with 15 minutes remaining but it was fellow substitute Oyarzabal who stole the headlines after converting a perfect Marc Cucurella cross.

There has been criticism of Southgate throughout the entirety of the tournament, particularly after limping through the group and needing a last-gasp Jude Bellingham overhead kick to see off Slovakia in the last 16.

England improved in the latter stages after Southgate changed from a back four to a back three, beating Switzerland on penalties in the last eight and then the Netherlands 2-1 within 90 minutes in the semi-finals.

Southgate reverted to a 4-2-3-1 for the final against Spain, with his side coming up just short to lose back-to-back Euro finals.

Ultimately, England lost to the much better side and the worthy winners of the tournament.

Keane, though, believes Southgate’s men showed a lack of quality on the night and “throughout the tournament”, with players off the bench carrying them to Sunday’s final in Berlin.

“The best team won tonight,” Keane said. “They [Spain] were the best team throughout the tournament.

“I think tonight [England] lacked quality. They’ve lacked quality throughout the tournament. It was probably fight and desire, options off the bench that got them to this final.

“Top-level sport is brutal. We’ve lost big games, and sometimes the opposition are just better than you. Spain were excellent.

“You have to step back and be humble. It’s great to win, but when you’re beaten by the better team, take your medicine and regroup and go again…

“You go home, see your family, go on holiday, you’re back in pre-season in a couple of weeks. You have to go again.

“The real frustration for England will be that they’ve given their all. After the game when they got beaten, they’ll think ‘Did we give it our best?’

“They haven’t given their best the last few games, they got away with it. Eventually, they got found out.”

