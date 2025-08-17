Man Utd legend Roy Keane was not impressed by his former side.

Roy Keane branded Manchester United “weak and soft” at half-time in their clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils impressed in the opening 45 minutes, with Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha proving to be quite the handful for the Gunners defence.

But they found themselves 1-0 down thanks to some average defending from a corner.

Under limited pressure from William Saliba, Bayindir flapped at Declan Rice’s cross to gift Riccardo Calafiori the opening goal, with the Italian nodding in from a yard out.

“It’s going to keep hurting United, the goalkeeper has got to be stronger,” Gary Neville said in reaction to the early goal on commentary for Sky Sports.

“He’ll complain that he’s been fouled, there’s a player in front of him, there’s a lot of pushing and shoving.

“I think the goalkeeper has to be stronger, get that player out the way, Saliba hasn’t got his hands up, I don’t think he’s done anything at all.

“It goes through his hands, it’s definitely a goal, he’s just not strong enough. The delivery is sensational and they just don’t deal with it.”

Keane was even more disparaging than his former teammate and urged Bayindir to “come with violence” in his six-yard box.

He said: “Credit to Arsenal – they vary the delivery; they’re attacking it. But if you’re the goalkeeper, take control of the six-yard box.

“‘Keepers and defenders complain all the time about people getting in their face. You get in their face. Be aggressive.

“I’ve said it many times for a goalkeeper – come with violence. Take control of it. Man Utd – weak and soft.”

Bayindir started just four Premier League games last season, acting as much-maligned backup to the much-maligned Andre Onana, who – like striker Rasmus Hojlund – didn’t even make the squad on Sunday.

When asked about the absences of Hojlund and Onana, Amorim told Sky Sports before the game: “It’s an option. We try to choose the best players for each game. Next week is a different life and in this week we chose this way.”

Pressed further on Onana’s absence, he added: “No, no he’s not injured, he’s recovered… but the other players did well during pre-season, so I have to find a balance.”