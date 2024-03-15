‘Let’s keep dreaming’ – Emery urges Aston Villa UECL belief after night ‘Villa Park was made for’

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has urged his side to “keep dreaming” after a statement victory against Ajax on a night that “Villa Park was made for.”

Since the 1980s, when Villa won the European Cup, their form in Europe has been almost non-existent. They struggled to make any tracks in the Europa League in either of the 2009/10 or 2010/11 seasons, and have been in the wilderness since.

That was until this season, after Emery inspired his side to a seventh-placed finish and a Europa Conference League place in his first season at the helm – Villa’s first top-half Premier League finish since 10/11.

A match against four-time European Cup winners Ajax was perhaps the hardest tie in the tournament. However, after a 0-0 in the first leg, Villa had no fear, and wiped the floor with their opponents in a commanding 4-0 victory.

You could not ask for a much better atmosphere in England than Villa Park, and that was elevated due to the fact the match was their biggest in years – Emery feels it’s exactly the kind of night that needs to happen there, as he urged belief to go the whole way.

“This is what we fought to bring back here for a long time. This is what Villa Park was made for. We need to connect and be strong together. Let’s keep dreaming of Europe!” Emery said before the game.

Afterwards, he was on the same track – complimentary of his side and ready to motivate them to continue their run to the trophy.

“Progressively we got better, we dominated after scoring the second goal. I think we had more chances than them and the red card was difficult for them. Overall, I am very happy because we focused on these two matches very well,” he told Villa TV.

“I want to enjoy it all the time here at Villa Park. We are feeling strong and comfortable with our supporters. I think today we did it. Now we have to be excited and motivated in this competition with our supporters.”

After taking out the biggest name in the competition, Villa will have faith that they can beat anybody in their way and come home with their first European title since 1982.

