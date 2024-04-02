According to reports, Newcastle United will ‘step up their interest’ in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly following Jamaal Lascelles’ ACL injury.

Lascelles has been ruled out for six to nine months after tearing his ACL during Saturday’s 4-3 win against West Ham.

Another major injury for Newcastle

He joins Sven Botman on the sidelines after the Dutch international suffered the same injury earlier in March.

This leaves Fabian Schar as Eddie Howe’s only first-team centre-back, with Howe likely to shift left-back Dan Burn in to the heart of the defence next to the Swiss.

Newcastle have been forced to contend with several injuries to key players this term, which has derailed a campaign that looked so promising back in August.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope and winger Jacob Murphy have dislocated shoulders, Burn broke a bone in his back, Joelinton damaged a thigh tendon, Joe Willock sat out extended periods with hamstring and Achilles injuries and striker Callum Wilson is currently recovering from pectoral muscle surgery.

We could see more of Lewis Hall – who is on loan from Chelsea – as a result of the injuries to club captain Lascelles and Botman. Every cloud?

Another thing we are expected to see is plenty of rumours linking Newcastle with centre-back signings.

Bringing a central defender was probably a summer priority for Howe but with Lascelles and Botman potentially out until 2025, it is pretty much a guarantee now.

A player the Magpies have been strongly linked with is Bournemouth’s Kelly, who was brought to the Vitality by Howe in 2019.

He signed from Bristol City for a fee in the region of £11million and has established himself as a key player on the south coast.

The 25-year-old has injury issues of his own but Howe appears to be very keen on a reunion.

According to HITC, Newcastle ‘are set to step up their interest in Kelly’, who is out of contract at the end of 2023/24.

Similar to Burn, Kelly can operate as a left-back and centre-back and has been a ‘regular’ under Andoni Iraola whenever fit.

As a free agent, the Geordies can’t go wrong with this signing, but his injury problems will be a massive worry for Howe, who is probably a bit scarred given how many absentees he has had this season.

Kelly has only played 17 times this season, contending with a dodgy calf and hip, while a muscle injury ruled him out for all six of Bournemouth’s Premier League games in December.

As a soon-to-be free agent, Kelly is attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Liverpool and Tottenham are among those looking into the signing as Newcastle hope the player’s relationship with Howe will swing the odds in their favour.

