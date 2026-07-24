Ken Narita is the foodbank legend trying to persuade Japan to care

What does it mean to be a football supporter in the 21st century? A new book from Alex Timperley of MCFC Fans Foodbank Support – ‘For the Love: How Football Supporters Can Change the World’ – tries to answer that question.

It examines what our clubs really are, what supporters are up against and how we can organise effectively against billionaire owners and powerful broadcasters. Most importantly, it shows how the same tactics, cooperation and solidarity can be harnessed to reestablish the link between football and its communities to transform life for working-class people up and down the country.

This extract focuses on Ken Narita, a man who has redefined what it means to go above and beyond…

Ken Narita leaving even the semi-professional do-gooders a bit speechless

Even among the ranks of the semi-professional try-hards and do-gooders of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks network there are some whose effort and commitment to the principle of a better world stand out as especially noteworthy. In the front rank of those people is Ken Narita.

Ken lives and works in Okoyama, Japan, but has a strong connection to the UK. He went to university in Newcastle and the city made an unforgettable impression on him. Not to mention the local football team, Newcastle United, who he quickly came to support through trips to St. James’ Park. He assures me that Japan is very different from Newcastle and the UK, although we have plenty in common too.

Japan suffers from a similar strain of the societal disease that we have in the UK. Sky-high national GDP, a high-tech economy, a small number of people getting filthy rich, and a whole lot more in need of help just to get by. Infusing it all is the attitude that money is a goal in itself, and any charity work which doesn’t generate income is less valuable.

But in Newcastle, Ken encountered something different. He spent many weekends busking in the city centre and must have been good at it. One month brought him £800 from Geordie passers-by who listened and chucked their change in his pot.

He said: “After going back to Japan, I was trying to sing my songs, same as Newcastle, but no one listened. For me, people in England always care or think about other people. In Japan, it’s difficult to sing along on the street. But in the UK, it’s easier.”

Publication day is here! What a feeling, thank you to everyone who has bought ‘For the Love: How Football Supporters Can Change the World’ via @HalcyonPublish1 ! I appreciate every one of you, thank you! pic.twitter.com/aI8fsnc5vY — MCFC Fans Foodbank Support (@MCFCfoodbank) July 6, 2026

Japan doesn’t have much in the way of foodbank provision, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t poverty in a population approximately twice the size of the UK’s. What food charity does exist in the country is very different from what we have here. They don’t have an equivalent to the Trussell Trust or FareShare, let alone the multitude of community projects which are common across the UK and Europe. Ken wanted to change that and create a new model of food provision for vulnerable people in Japan which was bottom-up rather than top-down.

He said: “In Japan, in 2020, there were less than 100 foodbanks. The first foodbank in Japan started in 2002, and after 18 years, there were still very few compared with other countries. So I was thinking, maybe in Japan, a foodbank is only a foodbank. I mean, in the UK, you have FareShare and also the Trussell Trust. In Japan, there are only small food banks.

“But I researched other countries. For example, in Germany, there are food-sharing groups that rescue food from cafés, restaurants and the supermarket, which they use themselves and also they donate to others. And in the UK, there are community pantries and I also found Fans Supporting Foodbanks. In Japan, in 2020, there was nothing like this. So I was thinking, if possible, I want to join the community and support it as a foodbank.

“It’s very difficult. For example, if I ask people to join with me and do something, they say ‘how much you can pay?’ In Japan, many people think how to make money, make money, make money, make money. Always thinking money. Money is important, but for us, sometimes people making money don’t accept volunteering. For example, last week, I asked the owner of a small company if we could pick up spare food from his supermarket and donate it to orphanages or local government for free. But the owner said he does not believe in volunteering.”

He looked around the world to see what other people were doing. After examining community food projects in Australia, Germany, Denmark and other countries, he turned to Britain. Specifically, he took another look at Newcastle and saw the work being done by their local Fans Supporting Foodbank group. Ken got in touch and travelled to the other side of the world to get involved.

Ken said: “I returned to Newcastle and I asked to join the Newcastle United Supporters Foodbank. I wrote an e-mail, they accepted me and I joined.”

Everything lined up and Ken returned to Newcastle in 2021 to get back to St. James’ Park and see what he could learn about community foodbank work in Britain. Little did he know, his journey was just beginning. The Newcastle crew put him in touch with the Liverpool and Everton group, so Ken went to a game and pre-match collection on Merseyside. Then he went to Old Trafford and joined the Manchester United foodbank collection before a game. He then ended up going to see community projects in London and Dundee, before going back to Japan armed with the knowledge he needed.

Ken said: “When I visited a food bank in Dundee, and Newcastle foodbank, and the community group in London, and the food sharing groups in Germany and Copenhagen in Denmark, I always asked the people, ‘why are you volunteering?’. They would just say they have time and they want to help other people.”

Since then, Ken has set up an organisation called Japan Harvest, which follows the principles of community organising. The group re-distributes ‘waste’ food to 4,000 people each month; almost 50,000 people per year. But that impact is not even the most impressive bit. Ken’s motivations and ideas have spread and there are now another 20 groups in Japan following the same principles. From one man’s journey, a constellation of community groups has come into being to help the people in Japan who need it most.

It’s clear from speaking to him that he still has big ambitions to change attitudes in Japanese society and ensure everyone has a good meal every day. The next step is to follow another part of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks blueprint and utilise the power of Japan’s J-League.

There is much more to do, but Ken’s journey across the world looking for the best ways to help people in his community tells us a few important things. That the determination of one individual can make an enormous difference, something that many people struggle to believe. That principles can be turned into concrete action. That what starts at the football can have effects locally, regionally, nationally and even internationally.

‘Hunger Doesn’t Wear Club Colours’, but it’s also not draped in a national flag. Fans Supporting Foodbanks started in the UK, but our principles are universal. Everyone should have a decent meal, everyone should be free from hunger and everyone should be able to lead a dignified life. Most of all, the path to getting there starts in the community with connections between people.

As Ken Narita’s story shows, those connections can come from where you least expect them. A project which started in the car back from a meeting about the Twenty’s Plenty campaign, led to people on the other side of the world getting the help they need. Everything is possible. The grey curtain that has been draped over our lives and limits our horizons can be pierced. All it takes is ordinary people deciding to do something instead of doing nothing.

Buy ‘For the Love: How Football Supporters Can Change the World’ from Halcyon Publishing today.