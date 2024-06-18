Manchester United are ‘interested in signing’ Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and are ‘tracking’ another player at Euro 2024, according to reports.

Kerkez joined the Cherries from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar last summer for £15.5million.

He impressed in his debut season in the Premier League and is now at Euro 2024 with Hungary, who lost their opening fixture at the tournament against Switzerland.

With the transfer window now open, it has been claimed by Ben Jacobs that Man Utd and rivals Chelsea ‘are both interested in signing’ the 20-year-old.

It is claimed that both clubs are currently in the market for a new ‘young left-back’, though ‘no approach has been made yet’ having ‘scouted and discussed’ Kerkez.

Clubs will have to pay ‘around £35m’ if they want to land the young Hungarian, who is also being considered by Arsenal.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

‘Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Premier League duo are seeking a young left-back and are currently in the process of shortlisting targets. No approach has been made yet, but Kerkez has been scouted and discussed internally by both clubs. He has also been mentioned at Arsenal, but they are understood to be less seriously contemplating any kind of move. Bournemouth value Kerkez at around £35m and do not wish to sell him. He only joined from AZ Alkmaar last July for £15.5m and made 33 appearances in all competitions last season. The appeal of Kerkez – who goalkeeper Mat Ryan labelled as a “crazy” player, but in a good way – is his pace and ability to make intelligent runs. And he averaged over two tackles per game last season.’

Kerkez says he is concentrating on Euro 2024 with Hungary, not transfer rumours.

“I am not occupied with transfer news, the people who take care of me deal with all of that,” he said.

“I am only focused on Bournemouth and my performances here. I am young, but I know what I can do and what level I can get to, so I just have to see what happens in the future.”

Man Utd, Tottenham ‘tracking’ Danish star

Jacobs adds that Man Utd are among the clubs ‘tracking’ Sporting and Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

A summer transfer seems unlikely and the Portuguese club ‘expects’ him to stay.

Also keen on the 24-year-old are Tottenham and Barcelona, Jacobs adds.

‘Sporting’s expectation is Hjulmand will stay. Head coach Ruben Amorim has already asked for board-level guarantees that the 24-year-old will only be allowed to leave if his £69m (€80m) release clause is paid. ‘Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have all been tracking Hjulmand, but none of the trio plan to trigger his clause. Paris Saint-Germain will only consider a move if ex-Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte departs. Ugarte is focused on the Copa America with Uruguay, and despite links with Juventus and AC Milan, PSG are not desperately trying to force him out. Hjulmand is unlikely to push for an exit either. He is contracted until 2028 and settled in Portugal.’

Both players fit Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy at Old Trafford, as the club’s new co-owner prioritises players aged 25 or younger.

