Ex-Arsenal man says ‘this is the season’ for ‘clever’ Gunners forward after Arteta ‘trust’ admission

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell thinks this is going to be the season Leandro Trossard explodes for the Gunners.

Arsenal signed the Belgian forward from Brighton for around £27million in January.

Mikel Arteta had reportedly made Mykhaylo Mudryk his number-one target for the winter transfer window but after the club failed to agree a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk, the Ukrainian joined Chelsea and the Spanish manager turned his attention to the cheaper and superior option in Trossard.

The former Brighton star has been unable to nail down a consistent starting spot under Arteta, though he knew it would be very tricky to dislodge Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka when he signed.

He is clearly a very versatile player and is excellent with both feet, which makes him a very handy player to have.

Trossard has already scored some big goals for Arsenal and he bagged another on Sunday, netting the only goal of the game to help his side beat Everton away from home for the first time since Arsene Wenger was manager.

The Belgian international came off the bench in the first half after Martinelli suffered an injury, and the Brazilian’s absence could open the door for Trossard.

Former Gunners player Campbell thinks Trossard is “different” to Martinelli but has the ability to have a big 2023/24 campaign under Arteta.

“I love Trossard,” Campbell said on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel. “I think this is his season to be honest with you.

“I know there has to be rotation, he’s a different player to Martinelli, he’s a schemer.

“He’s so clever, a very good operator and he can finish. The more we give him opportunities, I think this is going to be his season.

“If he can get a run in the team he will score and assist a lot of goals for Arsenal. I believe in this guy, I really do.”

Meanwhile, Arteta waxed lyrical about Trossard’s goal and performance against Everton on Sunday.

“That’s a great finish,” he said. “He did it a few days ago with Belgium as well and this is what we need.

“The players that came in in the starting eleven, they did really well. And that’s what is required.

“Now we’re playing 100 minute [games] in the Premier League. Every three days we’re going to have a game and you need everybody on your toes

“And this is what I want to build, that everybody feels that he’s got an opportunity and we fully trust him.”

