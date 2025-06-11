Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne has given the ‘final green light’ to Napoli in regards to a move there, as his medical and formal steps will now follow.

De Bruyne will go down as one of the very best players in the history of the Premier League. He’s won the title on six occasions, and is the second-leading assister in the history of the competition.

But City decided against extending his contract, which expires this summer, so for the past few months, sides have been attempting to land him.

A few weeks back, it was suggested De Bruyne had stopped listening to other clubs as Napoli had drawn his attention, and on May 27, Romano reported the midfielder’s entourage were arriving at the club to sort an agreement.

He stated at the time that Napoli were hopeful the agreement would have come in the following 48 hours.

It has taken a little bit longer than that, but the agreement does now seem to have come.

Indeed, Romano has stated that the ‘final green light’ has arrived from De Bruyne to join the Italian champions. The insider states the Belgian will be on a two-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

His medical and the formal steps to the transfer will follow for the signing to become official.

Romano also states that Napoli are ‘planning for more to come’. They have been linked with some good players throughout the summer window so far.

De Bruyne’s City team-mate Jack Grealish is among them, as are fellow Premier League wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alejandro Garnacho.

MORE ON NAPOLI FROM F365:

👉 ‘Case closed’: Victor Osimhen ‘officially rejects’ Saudi transfer with ‘main priority’ revealed

👉 Man Utd’s seven striker options after Liam Delap snubbed them for Chelsea

There is a clear desire from the Italian champions to strengthen on the left flank, after Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left for now-European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Given De Bruyne was a free transfer, there is money left in the coffers for Napoli to continue to recruit. Given they aren’t involved in the Club World Cup, they can focus on identifying potential recruits and working on those deals.

There is also time for De Bruyne to settle in at his new club rather than having to go straight into games with a new side.

READ MORE: Napoli receive ‘official bid’ for Man Utd, Chelsea-linked star as ‘dumb f**k’ vindicated