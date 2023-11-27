Kevin De Bruyne has swapped cutting passes for cutting shapes & our brains are fried

It’s frankly absurd how Manchester City have lost arguably the best midfielder in the world to injury and still looks flawless, which means the return of Kevin De Bruyne can only make them even better. Yikes.

De Bruyne – when fit – is undoubtedly the most creative and productive footballer on the planet, serving up line-splitting passes on a silver platter for those around him.

Watching him flick the ball around a corner, wriggle through a tight gap and then unleash an absolute ping across the field with the outside of his foot is joyous and infuriating in equal measure.

He makes football look so beautifully simple to the point where we all think we’ve got a bit of that flair in our back pockets, only to take it to Powerleague on a Wednesday night and leave with sore ankles, angry teammates and a red face.

For the full article, please click here.