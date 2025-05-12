Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly ‘tempted’ by a shock move to a Premier League rival, where a ‘guarantee’ could prove his club wrong.

De Bruyne will be leaving City at the end of the season. He’ll do so with more than 400 games and 18 trophies to his name – potentially one more if City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

It’s been speculated that De Bruyne’s exit is due to a lack of form early in the season, when he had come back from time out injured. Many, including the attacking midfielder himself, feel he’s still good enough to play at the top level.

And that is where Liverpool could come to bite the Citizens. A report from Il Mattino states that De Bruyne is ‘tempted’ by an offer from the Premier League champions.

It’s stated that a move to Anfield could ‘guarantee him to end his career in the Premier League’. If the City midfielder does that, it will be because he is good enough to remain in the English top flight right to the back end of his career.

That will prove to City that letting go of the midfielder was the wrong idea, as he could have continued to impress for them. If he stars for Liverpool, who are already the side to beat in the Premier League, the Citizens will have egg on their face.

It is important to not that James Pearce, who writes on Liverpool for the Athletic, has stated there’s been “no offer” from the Reds yet.

If that indeed has not and does not come, Napoli could be in with a chance of landing De Bruyne. It’s been reported they have lodged an offer of a two-year contract for the midfielder, who is now mulling it over with his wife.

Elsewhere, there is the suggestion that the MLS or Saudi Pro League could be viable destinations for De Bruyne. He will have a lot of offers, given he still has six goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, despite City not viewing him as the top asset he once was.

As such, he could conceivably land at one of many destinations, and who has the best chance of getting him remains to be seen.

