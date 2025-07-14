Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has rejected an offer from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Reds have already made five new signings in the summer transfer window with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong headlining the new additions.

Liverpool are throwing their weight behind Arne Slot in the summer transfer market after the Dutchman won the Premieer League title in his first season.

After providing some early incomings, Liverpool could now turn to outgoings with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate among the players linked with moves away from Anfield.

Konate has reportedly rejected two new contract offers with multiple reports coming out of Spain claiming Real Madrid are now looking to get serious with their interest in the France international.

Nunez will have to make way this summer if the Reds are to bring in a new centre-forward with Napoli seemingly the main interested party in the Uruguay international.

While Diaz has been attracting offers from Bayern Munich and Barcelona with the former more likely to get a deal over the line because of the difference in financial situations at the two clubs.

Mac Allister is another player who is attracting interest from other clubs with Spanish website Defensa Central claiming that the Argentina international has ‘rejected an offer’ from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

The midfielder ‘decided to reject the option of playing for the Germans next season, a clear message to both Real Madrid and Liverpool’ and the Spanish side ‘know that the player will only leave Liverpool to play for Los Blancos; not even a giant like Bayern has been able to convince him’.

Real Madrid ‘are exploring the possibility of signing him’ but the Spanish giants aren’t ‘willing to pay’ the €100m fee that Liverpool are demanding to sell him.

After winning the Premier League with Liverpool last season, Mac Allister suggested that he had more dreams to fulfill at Anfield.

He said: “I didn’t feel that we were going to win the league as easily as we did, because we are in a process that is just getting started. For many, it was a big change. The coach and the team know that we can continue to improve, and hopefully this is the beginning of something great.

“Many people didn’t believe in us, but we proved ourselves day after day from the start of the season. We got the results and we trusted the coach. Plus, the team is full of great players, and the results help a lot.”

Mac Allister added: “The goal against Tottenham is the most important goal of my career. I don’t know if it’s the best I’ve ever scored, but it’s definitely the most important. I’m happy with the season I’ve had. I think I’m in the best moment of my career and I can show in this great club what I can do.

“But I always said that I depend a lot on my team, I met players who helped me a lot in my game. We are nothing without our teammates. I’m going through a great moment. Since I arrived, it’s been a time of great pride. I’ve always fought and worked for this…Luckily, I have good numbers.”