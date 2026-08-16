Liverpool ‘total finisher’ set for exit as three sides battle for ‘powerful’ attacker

Andoni Iraola looks on during his side's defeat to Leeds.

Exciting Liverpool youngster Keyrol Figueroa looks set to secure a loan move away from Anfield after his hugely impressive form for the Reds’ U21s side.

The 19-year-old striker, a once-capped Honduran international, has notched four goals against Cardiff City and Celje in pre-season for the U21s and his performances have captured the attention of several sides.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Figueroa is being tracked by League One side Barnsley and League Two clubs Salford City and Shrewsbury Town.

The youngster is open to a loan move to play regular first-team football, and with a regular spot in Liverpool’s side this season unlikely, it could be best for his development.

Figueroa was heavily linked with a switch to Porto in January. He ultimately stayed at Liverpool, but the interest from a side of Porto’s stature shows just how highly regarded he is.

He has scored 13 goals in 34 competitive appearances for Liverpool’s U21s overall, and those behind the scenes at Anfield feel he has a very exciting future ahead.

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Figueroa: ‘I think I’m a complete, total finisher’

Figueroa is certainly not short of confidence. In an interview earlier this year, he said he has been inspired by former Liverpool strikers Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres, and describes himself as a ‘complete finisher.’

“When I was younger, I was just about old enough to watch [Didier] Drogba, [Sergio] Aguero,” Figueroa said.

“I watched Luis Suarez as well. I think [Fernando] Torres when he was at Atletico Madrid was someone I tried to embody. Daniel Sturridge as well when he was at Liverpool. Those are the types of players that I looked up to.

“I’d say I’m powerful, I’d say I’m good [with my] back to goal. I think I’m a complete, total finisher – I can finish with my left, my right or my head.”

Whoever signs Figueroa on loan will have a player who feels ready to contribute in senior football.

Liverpool are expected to sanction a deal, and they will be watching his progress closely in the coming campaign.

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