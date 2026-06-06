Real Madrid’s €150m ‘mystery target’ is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and ‘talks have taken place’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning a club-record bid for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to a report, which has also revealed that the Paris Saint-Germain winger is open to a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Madrid president Perez dropped a major news this week, as he revealed his plan to sign a Galatico in the summer transfer window.

Perez is preparing for the Real Madrid presidential elections on Sunday, but the Spaniard is confident that he will win them.

The 79-year-old said: “I’m going to make an offer to a Champions League club soon, on Tuesday, which will be the biggest payment Real Madrid would have made for a player in their history, €150m at least.

“It’s not [Jeremy] Doku and it’s not [Erling] Haaland, it’s not [Harry] Kane, it’s not [Michael] Olise…

“The €150m deal is not for a defender. It could be midfielder or forward. He is a young player. And he is not from the Premier League. He’s a total Galactic.”

READ: Alexander-Arnold among five big-name transfers from 2025 already being replaced

There have been speculation about which player Perez is planning to bid for.

Portuguese publication Record has claimed that Perez was referring to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and The Telegraph have reported that it is Bayern Munich and France international winger Michael Olise that Madrid want to sign.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Friday evening: “Then sources internally at Real Madrid guaranteed that Florentino was bluffing.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention the name before having a direct conversation with the club.

READ MORE: Alvarez, Osimhen, Kroupi: Arsenal, Chelsea targets in ranking of top 10 available strikers

“Florentino didn’t want to say anything in public, not to act like the other candidate, Enrique Riquelme, 24 hours before Riquelme was presenting Erling Haaland shirt and announcing Erling Haaland as a signing for his Real Madrid potential project.

“Then the answer was very clear from father, agent, Man City all very upset and denying the story.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention any names.

“He denies about Michael Olise, but behind the scenes, the intention of Real Madrid president is to launch a record club bid, €150million for Michael Olise.”

Romano continued: “Why? Because Florentino Perez is convinced that for the system Jose Mourinho wants to use at Real Madrid, to add a player like Michael Olise, could be really, really important.

“Then Florentino believes that extra quality upfront can help to develop also with Mbappe, Vinicius and Olise, and the feeling of Florentino Perez is that Real Madrid will be the best attack in the world.

“This is what Florentino feels.

“And then Galactico, he fell in love with Michael Olise during Bayern against Real Madrid games in Champions League this season.

“Florentino, from what people close to him say, literally fell in love with the player, with the quality, with the attitude, with the quantity of quality he is bringing to the squad because we saw Olise this season doing fantastic in terms of assist, in terms of goals, always very relaxed, Florentino loves this kind of magic attitude of Michael Olise.

“And so he wants to try go all in and put €150million on the table for Michael Olise.”

Real Madrid want to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from PSG

However, it has now emerged that the player that Perez was referring to is Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia international winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

TEAMtalk has reported that Madrid president Perez will bid for the 25-year-old winger next week.

The reliable news outlet has claimedthat there have already been talks over a deal for the PSG winger, with Los Blancos of the belief that he would be open to a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

However, PSG do not want to sell Kvaratskhelia, so Madrid will find negotiations with the European champions very tricky.

‘Real Madrid sources identify mystery €150m target after Florentino Perez declaration – NOT Vitinha, Haaland or Olise’, reads the headline in the report.

The report has stated: ‘Sources close to Real Madrid have indicated to us that Kvaratskhelia is the player being discussed internally and that groundwork has already been undertaken regarding a potential move.

‘We understand that talks have taken place and that there is confidence within sections of the Madrid hierarchy that the 25-year-old would be open to a switch to the Spanish capital.

‘That belief is helping fuel optimism that a deal, while incredibly difficult, may not be impossible as the biggest challenge to any more remains convincing PSG to sell.’

Kvaratskhelia joined PSG from Napoli in January 2025.

The winger has scored 27 goals and given 19 assists in 80 appearances for PSG so far in in his career.

Kvaratskhelia, who can play as a right-winger and as a left-winger, has won Ligue 1 and the Champions League twice with PSG so far in his career.

The Georgia international winger also won Serie A on two occasions with Napoli.

READ NEXT: Ten best wingers available this summer: Arsenal, Liverpool targets ahoy as £112m star leads the way