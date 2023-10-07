Kieran Gibbs tells Arsenal they ‘have to’ leave star man out against Man City to protect him

Former Arsenal man Kieran Gibbs believes the Gunners “have to” leave Bukayo Saka out against Manchester City if he has a muscle injury, in order to protect him.

At just 22 years of age, Saka’s grown into one of Arsenal’s most crucial assets. He’s already scored five goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season.

He’s following on from an impressive Premier League campaign last time out, in which he scored 14 goals and assisted 11 times as the Gunners fought for the title; Saka’s growth in influence coinciding with Arsenal becoming more competitive.

So far this season, the winger has started every single Premier League and Champions League game, despite picking up a couple of knocks. That led him to hobble out of the last game – a 2-1 defeat to Lens in Europe – after just 34 minutes.

Mikel Arteta picking him in that game was a risk given he didn’t look at full fitness, as Arsenal’s next game is against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The manager has stated Saka is “in contention” to start against his side’s title rivals, but former Gunners man Gibbs believes the winger needs to sit out in order to be protected.

“For me, he is the franchise player. I think he is a bigger miss than Rodri being out for City,” Gibbs said on ESPN FC.

“I would have to leave him out. I agree with Stevie. If it is a muscle injury, then you have got to leave it.”

Indeed, if Arteta plays him and he aggravates the injury, he’ll regret doing so. There’s also a chance he doesn’t perform at the top of his game because he’s not fully fit.

As such, while Arsenal have less of a chance without Saka, they’ve still got a number of very good attacking players that can somewhat fill the void he leaves.

They still have a chance to beat City without their star, but their chances of getting something out of each game will reduce the less often he plays, so the smart move seems to be to not play him and ensure he’s able to recover properly and star for the rest of the season.

