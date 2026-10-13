Man City FFP: Suggestion City ‘have received the punishment’ already emerges

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested that Manchester City could already be aware of the punishment they have received because of FFP breaches.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The Premier League club have made an appeal against the guilty verdict issued by the Independent Commission.

Man City are expected to learn the outcome of the appeal within 12 weeks, but there could be a delay in the process, given the magnitude and scale of the issue.

If Man City fail in their appeal, then the Cityzens will face severe punishment.

Man City could be handed a point deduction, a transfer ban or even thrown out of the Premier League.

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Well-known football finance expert Maguire has floated the idea that Man City may already know the punishment that has been given to them.

Man City ‘could have received the punishment’

Maguire said on talkSPORT: “Well, for all we know, is that City could have received the punishment and everybody signed a non-disclosure agreement and they are appealing the original verdict of guilt at the same time as knowing what the punishment could be. There’s so much silence.

“We did see the revelations a couple of weeks ago that four clubs had been told in advance of the other clubs in the Premier League the verdict.

“So, the degree of secrecy that’s taking place here, it could very well be significant.

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“Chelsea were given a potential suspended points deduction for their financial issues, and they appealed that and they were successful and we didn’t know anything about that.”

Peter Schmeichel makes Man City punishment demand

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has revealed what he thinks the punishment should be for his former club Man City.

Schmeichel said: “I think, of course, you keep them in the Premier League.

“But for every year they’re in the Premier League, the next five years, they start on -25 points.

“It’s also staying as a reminder to everybody else that when you cheat in the Premier League, and if you cheat all the other clubs, it’s heavy.

“I think this is important: a transfer ban for five years and a big fine.

“And then I think the ownership should be forced to sell the club. I don’t think they’re fit to run this football club and they’re not fit to run a football club in England.

“Also, I think bans for everyone who has been in on this. They cannot operate in football.”

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