Newcastle United have rejected a bid for Kieran Trippier from Turkish side Galatasaray, according to one report.

Trippier made his first start in the win over Arsenal last night since January 12 when he earned a rare start in the FA Cup win over Bromley.

He helped his side earn a vital win with a clean sheet, but he has started just five league games this season and was linked with a move away in the summer and during the recent January window.

The defender was seen to be open to a move away in January but sources from CaughtOffside have claimed that Trippier was disappointed not to have been allowed to make the move to the Turkish club on loan.

Eddie Howe reportedly wants to keep him at least until the end of the season but it is said that Trippier’s morale has been “seriously damaged” by seeing this move blocked.

One reason the move struggled to take off was down to Galatasaray wanting a straight loan for the former Tottenham man, with no buy option, which may have been crucial.

There are still another five days left in the window in Turkey at the time of writing, with their winter window beginning on January 13 and ending on February 11, meaning there is still time for a renegotiation.

Eddie Howe on Trippier

Howe was forced to comment on Trippier’s future in recent days, especially given the speculation over his desire to exit the club.

“I’m surprised by a lot of the stories that have come out,” Howe told reporters. “(He’s) a valuable member of the squad.

“His professionalism has been first-class. I’m not really sure where this has come from. His leadership skills, his ability with the ball, his assist record, everything he brings to the group we definitely want here.”

Outgoings were more of a focus for Newcastle in the window as they looked to work their round PSR rules, with Miguel Almiron allowed to depart alongside Lloyd Kelly and Isaac Hayden (both loans).

Previous reports

Ben Jacobs had recently stated that the Turkish club are happy to wait until the summer to complete a deal, as he posted on X before deadline day.

“Galatasaray intent on exploring a move for Kieran Trippier even though Eddie Howe wants him to stay.

“No bid yet but Galatasaray prepared to pay close to €5m. Will revisit in summer if Newcastle’s position doesn’t change.”

With Tino Livramento becoming the first-choice option, Trippier has been left with just 792 minutes of action to his name this season but he remains a trusted servant of Howe and was in good form against Newcastle, proving he will continue to be professional while his potential move is figured out.