Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier admitted he was “fuming” with one of his teammates during their Carabao Cup final victory against Liverpool.

The Magpies were brilliant to a man at Wembley on Sunday afternoon to beat Liverpool 2-1 to end their 70-year wait for a trophy.

Liverpool were pretty flat as they appeared to suffer a hangover from their midweek Champions League exit, but Eddie Howe‘s side were superb and ran out the deserving winners.

Dan Burn scored a sensational header to break the deadlock before the interval and Newcastle’s dominance continued into the second half as Alexander Isak finished a great move to make it 2-0.

Newcastle defended valiantly to see out the game and did not buckle under pressure after Federico Chiesa got a goal back for Liverpool during stoppage time.

It’s difficult to pick faults in Newcastle’s performance, but Bruno Guimaraes made a rare mistake in the lead-up to Chiesa’s goal as he was dispossessed while attempting a fancy pirouette around the halfway line.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry asked Trippier about this incident post-match, and the England international delivered an honest response.

“I think [Guimaraes] is brilliant,” Henry told CBS Sports.

“He is an outstanding player. But let’s be honest, what did you think when Guimaraes did that turn in midfield when he could have played that ball and you could have gone on the counter?”

Trippier responded: “I was fuming! I was fuming. I was fuming. In moments like this, it’s about game management. Just one single pass and he’s through on goal, but can’t blame Bruno, he’s been unbelievable for us.”

Henry added: “He has been outstanding, I was just hoping for you that… what about if they made it 2-2?!”

To which, the defender said: “I would have strangled him.”

Guimaraes will be relieved that his late error did not lead to a last-gasp Liverpool equaliser, and speaking post-match, he claimed Sunday was “one of the best days” of his life.

“It’s all for these fans,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history. We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“For [the fans] it’s like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions.

“My first year as captain of this club and it’s one of the best days. This is unbelievable. This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to [Alan] Shearer’s.”