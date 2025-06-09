Man Utd one of six Premier League clubs ‘offered’ Bayern star as Liverpool ‘aware’ of transfer

According to reports, Bayern Munich have ‘offered’ Kim Min-jae to several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Kim is the most expensive Asian player of all time, having joined the German giants for around £51million from Napoli two years ago.

The South Korean has not quite replicated his Serie A form but still made 43 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25, starting 13 of Bayern’s 14 Champions League games.

He was heavily linked with a Premier League move before joining Bayern, with Manchester United particularly keen in the summer of 2023.

The Red Devils and others could now be back in for Kim following Jonathan Tah’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Tah has joined Vincent Kompany’s side on a free transfer, prompting Bayern to look to move Kim on.

That’s according to The Boot Room journalist Graeme Bailey, who reports the 28-year-old has been ‘offered’ to several Premier League clubs.

It’s claimed that United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle are all ‘aware that Kim could be available this summer’.

He could be an ideal addition for Chelsea, with head coach Enzo Maresca ‘looking to add to his defensive line’ having made Trevoh Chalobah and new arrival Tosin Adarabioyo available for transfer.

Spurs, meanwhile, may need to replace Cristian Romero, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid.

Outside the Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and several Saudi Pro League clubs are also reportedly interested.

Bailey adds that Kim has ‘long held a desire to play in the Premier League’ and will be pleased that ‘contact has been made with a number of clubs’.

The report concludes: ‘Bayern are believed to be willing to do a deal and would be willing to talk terms, which would see them taking some sort of loss on the player.’

Kim is, of course, international team-mates with Spurs captain Heung-min Son, who said this of the Bayern defender last summer: “As I say every time, Min-jae Kim is a really good defender. It’s a defence that I really like.

“From a global perspective, I think he is a player who can learn many things from now on.”

They could yet link up at club level if Spurs move for Kim – although Son himself has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Another report from TBR on Monday said the Spurs forward has ‘received an approach’ to leave the club.

