Premier League club Arsenal have ‘approached’ Bayern Munich over a deal to sign Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to reports.

Kimmich has not been at his best under Thomas Tuchel – who will leave Bayern at the end of 2023/24 – this season but is still regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

Joshua Kimmich ‘top of Arsenal’s shortlist’

Injuries have forced him back into right-back in recent months, with Tuchel’s side falling further and further away from champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen.

There has been a lot of talk about Kimmich’s long-term future in Bavaria, with Paris Saint-Germain among the teams keeping tabs on his situation.

The Ligue 1 champions are not alone, though, and will have to compete with a few Premier League clubs.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the two clubs being strongly linked with the German, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also believed to be keen.

It is the Gunners we will focus on here, with a report from Football Transfers stating that they have made a surprise ‘approach’ to sign Kimmich.

The approach in question was made to Bayern directly as Kimmich does not have an agent and the German giants did not rule out the sale, telling Mikel Arteta’s side to come back in the summer as they ‘will refuse to have any type of dialogue’ during the campaign.

Despite being a completely different signing to anyone Arteta has brought to the club in recent years, it is claimed that the 29-year-old is a ‘concrete summer target’ and this one is expected to ‘heat up’ when 23/24 draws to a close.

In fairness, Kimmich ticks two important boxes for the Spanish manager, who wants extra depth in midfield and full-back.

His versatility is something that Arteta ‘loves’ and he is hoping to take advantage of the fact that contract talks between Bayern and Kimmich have hit a standstill.

‘Right at the top of Arsenal’s shortlist’, it appears that a new right-back is a massive priority with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong also of interest.

This comes as a surprise given Benjamin White’s form this term, on top of the fact Jurrien Timber is nearing a return to full fitness and that Takehiro Tomiyasu recently signed a new contract.

Kimmich is out of contract in 2025 and Arsenal are ‘well aware’ of his ‘situation’ and a recent report from Sky Germany stated that the Gunners are one of five teams the former RB Leipzig man would be open to joining.

Bayern’s priority is to keep hold of the player, although it is noted that ‘they will be open to suitable offers’.

If this report is anything to go by (it isn’t), then Arteta is very keen to bring Kimmich to the Emirates.

It is claimed that Gunners star Kai Havertz had a ‘private’ chat with the versatile midfielder – who is valued at €60million (£51million) by Transfermarkt – during the recent international break, with the club ‘using this conversation to gauge the Bayern star’s interest’.

