Joshua Kimmich is reportedly ‘considering’ a move to five European giants with Bayern Munich ‘prepared to sell’ the midfielder this summer.

Kimmich has made 378 appearances for Bayern since his £8m move from Stuttgart in 2015, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020.

Reports of unrest for the 29-year-old at the Allianz Arena emerged last summer and there has been no breakthrough in talks to extend his current contract which runs until the summer of 2025.

With that in mind, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg reports that Bayern are now ‘prepared to sell’ Kimmich so as not to lose him for nothing at the end of next season.

Plettenburg claims that the Germany international is considering Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona as potential landing spots, some of whom have already been in touch with the player.

Plettenburg wrote on X: ‘News #Kimmich: FC Bayern are indeed prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Additionally, JK is not ruling out a move, and he is open to discussions with potential buyers! Still no concrete talks about a new contract beyond 2025.

‘Only five top clubs are in consideration for Kimmich: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Some of the mentioned five clubs have already contacted Kimmich! A move to Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris is not an option for him.’

United being ruled out will come as a blow to new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who had reportedly identified Kimmich as one of three summer targets with ‘targeting players approaching the end of their contracts viewed as a good way of managing their summer spend’. The ESPN report continued:

‘United are exploring a number of similar deals ahead of this summer with players such as Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan David and Khephren Thuram all set to be out of contract in 2025. ‘Manchester City are also among a host of other clubs to have shown an interest in Germany international Kimmich, who will enter the final year of his deal at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.’

